5-star DT Ishmael Sopsher talks LSU, upcoming official visit plans
AMITE, La. — For two years Ishmael Sopsher has been committed ... to the Under Armour All-America Game. That’s the only commitment on his mind as the midway point of his senior year rapidly approac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news