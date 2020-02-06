South Carolina five-star defensive end Jordan Burch's recruitment will go down as one of the more memorable processes in recent years. Burch finally ended the drama and signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI), according to the South Carolina Gamecocks Twitter page.

Burch pledged to South Carolina during the Early Signing Period, but elected to hold off on submitting his signed letter of intent, citing his desire to sign with teammates at his school in February, leaving the door cracked open for LSU and others to seep in.

Burch visited LSU officially in October, catapulting the Tigers into Burch's lead group. The Tigers remained diligent in recruiting Burch, even surging to the lead position during a stretch in November and into December. Ultimately, the elite defensive end elected to stay home and suit up for South Carolina.

