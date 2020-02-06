5-Star Jordan Burch signs with South Carolina
South Carolina five-star defensive end Jordan Burch's recruitment will go down as one of the more memorable processes in recent years. Burch finally ended the drama and signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI), according to the South Carolina Gamecocks Twitter page.
Burch pledged to South Carolina during the Early Signing Period, but elected to hold off on submitting his signed letter of intent, citing his desire to sign with teammates at his school in February, leaving the door cracked open for LSU and others to seep in.
Burch visited LSU officially in October, catapulting the Tigers into Burch's lead group. The Tigers remained diligent in recruiting Burch, even surging to the lead position during a stretch in November and into December. Ultimately, the elite defensive end elected to stay home and suit up for South Carolina.
It is likely that we will ever hear the whole truth as to why Burch seemed so reluctant to sign his paperwork, but it is pretty clear that it was not easy for the five-star defensive end to make his decision.
LSU will finish the signing period with 22 commitments, leaving room for three more additions, whether it be transfers or late qualifiers.
Prospect Breakdown:
Burch has a rare blend of speed, size, power and aggression. He is pushing 6-feet-5 and carries between 265-275 pounds of lean weight. Despite his mass, Burch has an explosive get-off and is able to generate power in short burst by uncoiling his hips. He has the quickness to blow by blockers on the edge and the power game to drive them back with a bull rush. He uses his hands fairly well to limit blockers and