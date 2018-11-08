Ticker
5-star Kardell Thomas anxious to be difference-maker vs. Alabama

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

“Mark my words … We will beat Bama.”A bold promise to say the least, but Kardell Thomas stands by his post-game comments in the days following LSU’s 29-0 loss to the top-ranked Crimson Tide. The 5-...

