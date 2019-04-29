LSU landed a huge commitment on Monday when five-star inside linebacker Antoine Sampah committed to Ed Orgeron and staff.

Sampah visited LSU in March and picked the Tigers over Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Florida and others.

Sampah is the nation's No. 1 ranked inside linebacker prospect and is the third commitment with a five-star rating for LSU in the 2020 class.

LSU moved into the No. 1 ranking for the 2020 class with the commitment from Rakim Jarrett on Saturday.