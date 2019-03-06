LSU rolls into 2019 with eight returning starters on each side of the ball, giving them one of the more experienced teams in the conference. A No. 6 finish in the AP poll and returning impact players on both sides of the ball has raised the level of expectations for Ed Orgeron entering his third full season as the Tigers head coach after taking over as interim coach in 2016. Although there is still a lot to learn regarding next year's team, these are five story lines that stand out regarding LSU's spring practices.



The progression of Joe Burrow: Joe Burrow arrived on LSU's campus last summer as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, giving him little time to get acclimated to Steve Ensminger's offense, the personnel around him and his new residency in Baton Rouge. The results were fairly mixed, but Burrow showed competence and leadership and performed well in big moments, which is exactly what the LSU faithful yearned for over a greater part of the last decade of incompetence at the position. Burrow's 57.8 percent completion percentage should improve this fall, especially if his receivers become more efficient. His better than 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is strong, but with only 16 touchdowns on the stat sheet, it shows the lack of explosiveness in the passing game LSU is hoping to improve upon during his second season as the signal caller. If Burrow can progress as a passer, LSU could find its way to double-digit wins next fall. Burrow will now be receiving some instruction from LSU's new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who is expected to help transition LSU into a more effective RPO team (run-pass-option). LSU is looking to install a more effective short to intermediate passing game allowing Burrow to get the ball out of his hands and reduce the pressure on the offensive line to pass protect. This will be a major focus of this spring's offensive installment.

Rivals

Replacing Greedy and Devin: LSU has to replace The Butkus Award Winner and arguably the best cover-corner in the college game this fall with the departures of Devin White and Greedy Williams. The Tigers' defense returns its share of impact players, but those guys were two of the best in the game, and it is not reasonable to think replacing them will be a seamless transition. LSU has recruited a lot of depth and talent at linebacker over the years, and some of those prospects have already made an impact. Patrick Queen flashed signs of being an impact player in spot duty, along with returning starter Jacob Phillips, so the first two spots look to be in good hands. While Queen showed the type of speed and athleticism that Dave Aranda has been able to utilize effectively as the defensive coordinator, there are areas of his game that need to be shored up before taking the field August 31 against Georgia Southern. Behind those two are a bunch of youngsters like Micah Baskerville, who received relevant snaps in multiple games as a freshman last season, and redshirt freshman Damone Clark. A lot of eyes will be on Clark to see if he can move his way up the young depth chart this spring. He has a ton of potential and the kind of sideline-to-sideline speed Aranda covets. As for corner, well, all-everything Derek Stingley Jr. will get significant reps at cornerback as starter Kristian Fulton continues rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle. Stingley took part in a handful of LSU bowl practices and is expected to make a smooth transition this spring. Stingley will be accompanied by Kelvin Joseph, who has impressed in offseason workouts. Joseph and Stingley are expected to carry much of the starting load opposite of Kristian Fulton once the season is underway, so it will be important to get the two acclimated to significant playing time. Mr. Versatile Kary Vincent Jr. will likely get some reps at cornerback this spring, along with former wide receiver Mannie Netherley and Jontre Kirklin, as the Tigers await the arrivals of Raydarious Jones and Cordale Flott in the summer.



The defensive line rotation: Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan are the presumed starters at defensive end, leaving many to wonder how the Tigers will utilize senior Breiden Fehoko, who started last year at nose guard while getting some reps at defensive end, and returning space-eater Tyler Shelvin, who was disruptive when called upon last season. Neil Farrell is expected to compete for significant snaps this fall at defensive end, giving the Tigers a decent amount of options to work with. Insert freshman nose guard Siaki Ika, and the LSU defense could deploy a formidable rotation ready to compete in the SEC. While the depth appears adequate, the rigors of the game can challenge a group's resolve. LSU will not be able to withstand injuries in this unit. They simply do not have the depth to overcome multiple injuries within the unit outside of the two-deep, unless guys like Davin Cotton, Justin Thomas or Nelson Jenkins are ready to contribute.

USA Today

LSU could have an elite receiving corps this year: Justin Jefferson was a nice surprise for LSU last season, amassing 875 yards and six touchdowns on 54 catches. Now it's time for the young guys around him to tap into their talent and form an elite trio of receivers. Look for the Tigers to give second-year receiver Terrace Marshall significant reps as a slot receiver, with fellow 2018 signee Ja'Marr Chase manning the outside opposite of Jefferson. Chase is looking to build on his six-catch, 93-yard performance against UCF in the Tigers Fiesta Bowl victory. LSU wants to get its best receivers on the field, and the trio of Jefferson, Marshall and Chase could potentially end up being the group that receive most of the looks in the passing game. A pair of 2018 signees appear poised to move their way up the depth chart in Kenan Jones and Jaray Jenkins. Both have impressed coaches and are expected to make some noise during their collegiate careers. LSU's receivers did not play exceptionally well in 2018, but 2019 may look totally different.