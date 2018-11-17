These are five things we want to see from the Tigers prior to their regular season finale against Texas A&M.

Creativity on offense:

Head coach Ed Orgeron stated that LSU needs to find its identity on offense and suggested simplifying things. Orgeron said the same thing last season in a public feud with then offensive coordinator Matt Canada. But let's be honest, LSU's offense looks rather simple. Too simple in fact.

Orgeron may be talking about the verbiage used, or even the personnel package rotations, but he can't be talking about the 2-3 man routes and 40 runs a game--or can he? Rice's defense is suspect as best, so this would be the match-up to test your ability to get creative and attack through the air. If LSU sits in max protection in this contest, the fans will be pretty livid.

New Blood:

There are a slew of freshmen expected to make significant impacts in the future, and with the new NCAA rules regarding redshirts, now is the time to roll them out and let them get some game experience.

There has been a lot of talk behind the scenes regarding the bright futures of defensive players Davin Cotton and Damone Clark and this game should allow them to showcase their abilities. Freshman running back Chris Curry has not seen the field in some time and everyone wants to see what kind of progression converted defensive lineman Dare Rosenthal is making at offensive tackle. We are likely to get a reasonable sample size of each of these players, as well as others on the depth chart.

Pitch a shutout:

Rice's offense is pretty bad. The Owls offense has scored less than 20 points in five out of the last six contest, including being shutout against UAB and a 3-point performance against UTSA in a 20-3 loss. The LSU defense has been really strong this season, recording a shutout in week 2 against SLU, and they should be close to matching that performance today.

Domination in the trenches:

LSU has been suspect in the trenches for much of the season, especially on the offensive line, and there is no excuse for having anything but a dominant performance this Saturday against an undermanned Rice Owls team. LSU is going to start Garrett Brumfield at left guard, for what is going to be his final home game at LSU, along with Saahdiq Charles, Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and either Adrian Magee or Austin Deculus. That group has to be able to pass protect for Joe Burrow by their lonesome.

The defensive front should be able to stifle a subpar Rice running game and get its fair share of pressures in passing situations. Ed Orgeron has called them out publicly as a unit, which is his unit, so it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Energy for 4 quarters

The Tigers have looked flat for quarters at a time in just about every game this season. It is unclear if it is related to focus, coaching, in-game adjustments, or something entirely different, but it has been apparent that this team struggles to play four complete quarters.

The Tigers have allowed a lot of momentum swings in ballgames this year due to its inability to show up for lengthy periods of games. In a game that could easily be looked over, with the clash against Texas A&M looming, the staff will be hard-pressed to get the team to play with the tenacity they want in what looks like an easy game for the 8-2 Tigers.



