Fifty-three former LSU players are on the active 53-man rosters of 27 NFL teams with the season set to open next Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams play the Bills.

Overall, LSU has 60 players on roster counting three on practice squads, two on injured reserve, one on injured reserve/non-football injury and one on reserve/physically unable to perform.

LSU has active players for this weekend’s NFL season opening games at every position but punter.

Eight rookies are on active rosters. All rookies are boldfaced in the list below.

Here’s a list of this year’s Tigers in the NFL.

NFC

(28 including 24 on 53-man active roster of 13 teams)

Arizona Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams, WR Jontre Kirklin (practice squad)

Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve shoulder surgery)

Carolina Panthers: CB Dontae Jackson, TE Stephen Sullivan WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Dallas Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox, LB Damone Clark (reserve/non-football injury spinal fusion surgery)

Detroit Lions: DE Michael Brockers, WR DJ Chark

Green Bay Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad)

Minnesota Vikings: LB Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram, WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson

New Orleans Saints: WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants: CB Cordale Flott

San Francisco 49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price

Seattle Seahawks: SS Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods

Tampa Bay Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, WR Russell Gage

Washington Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles, OG Trai Turner

NFC teams with no LSU players: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

AFC

(32 including 29 on 53-man active roster of 14 teams)

Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen

Buffalo Bills: LS Reid Ferguson, CB Tre’Davious White (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform)

Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins,, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Cleveland Browns: S Grant Delpit, LB Jacob Phillips, C Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, PK Cade York

Denver Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Houston Texans: OL Austin Deculus, CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars: DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, DL Arden Key

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers, DL Neil Farrell Jr., TE Foster Moreau

Los Angeles Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko

Miami Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley

New England Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux, OL Chasen Hines, CB Jalen Mills

New York Jets: LB Kwon Alexander

Tennessee Titans: FB Tory Carter, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve)

AFC teams with no LSU players: Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers







