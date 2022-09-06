53 former LSU players on active NFL rosters for opening weekend of play
Fifty-three former LSU players are on the active 53-man rosters of 27 NFL teams with the season set to open next Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams play the Bills.
Overall, LSU has 60 players on roster counting three on practice squads, two on injured reserve, one on injured reserve/non-football injury and one on reserve/physically unable to perform.
LSU has active players for this weekend’s NFL season opening games at every position but punter.
Eight rookies are on active rosters. All rookies are boldfaced in the list below.
Here’s a list of this year’s Tigers in the NFL.
NFC
(28 including 24 on 53-man active roster of 13 teams)
Arizona Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams, WR Jontre Kirklin (practice squad)
Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve shoulder surgery)
Carolina Panthers: CB Dontae Jackson, TE Stephen Sullivan WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Dallas Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox, LB Damone Clark (reserve/non-football injury spinal fusion surgery)
Detroit Lions: DE Michael Brockers, WR DJ Chark
Green Bay Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad)
Minnesota Vikings: LB Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram, WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson
New Orleans Saints: WR Jarvis Landry, S Tyrann Mathieu
New York Giants: CB Cordale Flott
San Francisco 49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price
Seattle Seahawks: SS Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods
Tampa Bay Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, WR Russell Gage
Washington Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles, OG Trai Turner
NFC teams with no LSU players: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles
AFC
(32 including 29 on 53-man active roster of 14 teams)
Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen
Buffalo Bills: LS Reid Ferguson, CB Tre’Davious White (Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform)
Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins,, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).
Cleveland Browns: S Grant Delpit, LB Jacob Phillips, C Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, PK Cade York
Denver Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III
Houston Texans: OL Austin Deculus, CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars: DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, DL Arden Key
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Las Vegas Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers, DL Neil Farrell Jr., TE Foster Moreau
Los Angeles Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko
Miami Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley
New England Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux, OL Chasen Hines, CB Jalen Mills
New York Jets: LB Kwon Alexander
Tennessee Titans: FB Tory Carter, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve)
AFC teams with no LSU players: Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers