Saturday’s game at Missouri was supposedly going to be the most challenging yet for the 5th ranked unbeaten LSU Lady Tigers.

As the SEC road game transpired, there was laundry list of unforeseen obstacles such as:

•LSU starting post players Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams sitting out the entire second quarter after each getting two fouls in the opening period.

•Nine Lady Tigers combining for 19 turnovers leading to 24 Mizzou points.

•LSU missing 11 of 24 free throws.

“If you don't have 19 turnovers and you don't miss 11 free throws, what damage could we really have done with two posts (playing) in the first half?” Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey said. “It kind of makes you greedy. It kind of makes you think, `Hmm, I wonder if we hadn't done those other things just what we could have done tonight.”

Maybe LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC) could have won its 17th straight game to open the season by 40 points instead of a mere 77-57 beatdown of Mizzou (14-4, 3-2 SEC).

The fact Mulkey is never satisfied, even when an unexpected litany of positives overrides the negatives, is why she’s a Naismith Basketball of Famer. You don’t win three national championships in four Final Four trips as she did coaching Baylor and average 29.9 wins in her 22 seasons as head coach (including last year in her LSU debut) by not continually seeking perfection.

But even Mulkey couldn’t deny the way her team responded to a situation vs. Missouri it hadn’t faced this season when the Lady Tigers had to stay afloat without Reese and Williams on the floor for a large chunk of of the first half.

The fact LSU increased its 12-point first-quarter lead to a 16-point cushion at halftime, using a smaller lineup of 3-point sharpshooters and pesky defenders while Reese and Williams were on the bench, was the difference in the game.

Guards Alexis Morris, Flau’jae Johnson, Jasmine Carson and Kateri Poole combined to shoot 66.7 percent from 3-point range, hitting a season-high 10 treys in 15 attempts. The Tigers shot 54 percent from the field (27 of 50) on the night, including 59.2 percent (13 of 22) in the second half.

Morris, a senior starter who came off the bench after physically not feeling well in the last two games, scored a season-high 24 points including 5-of-5 3-point shooting that offset her 5 turnovers.

“I told our two posts at halftime that `You guys have put us in a very tough spot. . .so right now look across the locker room and hug those guards’,” Mulkey said.

“We have not been in that position all year. And they (the guards) were superb in what they did. They didn't rush shots. They took good shots. They were confident when they took those shots. But what was really impressive was what they did on the other end of the floor defensively.”

Missouri missed its first 15 of 18 shots and never hit consecutive field goals until the last 5½ minutes of the first half. The home team played its best stretch in the first 5:19 of the third quarter when it outscored LSU 17-5 to reduce the Lady Tigers’ 37-21 halftime lead to 42-38 with 4:41 remaining in the period.

In that downward spiral, LSU missed 5 of 7 shots as well as a free throw attempt and committed six turnovers leading to 11 Missouri points. Mizzou, which was led by guard Lauren Hanson’s 22 points, nailed 5 of 6 field goals (including four layups and a 3-pointer) and 4 of 4 free throws during its rally.

“I love the grittiness I thought I saw, especially in that third quarter,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. “At the end of the day, that’s what you want to see. You want to see your players battle and compete and I thought we did that.”