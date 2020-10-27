TigerDetails - 6 quick facts ahead of LSU vs. Auburn on Halloween

LSU played its most complete game last weekend in the victory over South Carolina with freshman TJ Finley leading the way for the injured Myles Brennan.

This week, the Tigers travel to Auburn to play on Halloween. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here are six quick history facts and game notes about LSU and Auburn.

1. LSU is 31-22-1 all-time against Auburn, which includes a 3-0 mark under Ed Orgeron. LSU has won three straight and four of its last five against Auburn. The last four games between the teams have been decided by a total of 13 points. Last year, LSU beat Auburn, 23-20, in Tiger Stadium.

2. The home team in the LSU-Auburn series has won 17 of the last 20 meetings dating back to 2000 when Auburn beat LSU 34-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

3. The Auburn win at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2000 started a streak that saw the home team win eight straight games in the series. The streak was snapped in 2008 when LSU rallied for a 26-21 fourth quarter win at Auburn.

4. Prior to the 2008 game, the last time a road team won in the series came in 1999 when Auburn posted a 41-7 victory over LSU in Tiger Stadium. Ironically, that was the fourth straight game in which the road team had won in the series. LSU beat Auburn at Auburn in 1996 and 1998, and Auburn won in Tiger Stadium in 1997 and 1999.

5. The home team streak started again in 2009 with LSU winning in Tiger Stadium, followed by an Auburn victory in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2010 and an LSU win in 2011 in Baton Rouge.

6. The Tigers are 7-7-1 on Halloween Night in program history and have met Auburn one other time on Halloween with LSU coming out on top in 1908, 10-2.