TigerDetails - 6 quick facts ahead of LSU vs. Missouri

Head coach Ed Orgeron and his LSU Tigers got back on track in Week 2 with the rout of Vanderbilt and the Tigers will look to keep that momentum going this week against Missouri.

LSU was supposed to host Missouri in Tiger Stadium, but the game has officially been moved due to Hurricane Delta. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.

Here are seven quick history facts and game notes about the Tigers and Tigers:

1. This is the first time LSU is playing at Faurot Field since Missouri joined the SEC.

2. LSU is 1-1 all-time against Missouri and this will be the second time the teams have met since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

3. LSU beat Missouri, 42-7, in 2016 in what was Coach Orgeron’s first game as LSU’s interim head coach. The only other meeting between the teams came in the 1978 Liberty Bowl (Missouri won 20-15).

4. LSU’s streak of games played as a Top 25 team reaches 34 straight this week against Missouri. LSU has been ranked in the Top 25 for every contest dating back to the Tennessee game on Nov. 18, 2017. LSU is 28-5 during that span.

6. Missouri claimed a win in the first meeting, 20-15, scoring all of its points in the first half. The Tigers tried to make a comeback, scoring 12 points in the second half, but fell short.