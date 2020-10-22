TigerDetails - 6 quick facts ahead of LSU vs. South Carolina

The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Here are six quick history facts and game notes about the Tigers and Gamecocks:

The Tigers are currently 1-2 with losses coming against Mississippi State and Missouri.

In his first game against South Carolina in his career, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will look to right the ship against the Gamecocks.

1. LSU is 18-2-1 all-time against South Carolina which includes its current winning streak of six straight vs. the Gamecocks.

2. LSU is 6-1-1 against South Carolina since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992.

3. Saturday’s contest will be the 22nd meeting between South Carolina and LSU.

4. The first meeting came in 1930 in Columbia with South Carolina coming out on top 7-5, one of two of South Carolina’s wins in the series history.

5. In 2015, horrific flooding in the state of South Carolina forced LSU to host the Gamecocks in Tiger Stadium in a contest that was originally scheduled to be played in Columbia. The Tigers dominated the Gamecocks in that game, coming out on top 45-24 inside Tiger Stadium.

6. The Tigers are 12-1 against the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge, with the only home loss coming in 1994, falling 18-17.