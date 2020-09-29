TigerDetails - 7 quick facts ahead of LSU vs. Vanderbilt

Here are seven quick history facts and game notes about the Tigers and Commodores:

Head coach Ed Orgeron will look to bounce back in Week 2 after falling to unranked Mississippi State last weekend, 44-34.

1. Saturday’s contest will be the second straight year that the Tigers will head to Nashville. Prior to last year’s meeting in Nashville the two teams hadn’t seen each other since 2010 when LSU defeated the Commodores 27-3 in the Music City.

2. LSU has won eight straight against Vanderbilt and leads the series with Commodores 23-7-1. Last year, LSU posted a 66-38 win over the Commodores in Nashville.

3. LSU’s streak of games played as a Top 25 team reaches 33 straight this week against Vanderbilt. LSU has been ranked in the Top 25 for every contest dating back to the Tennessee game on Nov. 18, 2017. LSU is 27-5 during that span.

4. LSU leads the overall series 23-7-1 and have won eight straight and 12 of the last 13 against the Commodores.

5. Orgeron is 2-2 against Vanderbilt with his first win over the Commodores at LSU coming last season in Nashville, 66-38. All previous meetings were when Orgeron was head coach at Ole Miss.

6. This will be the first meeting against Vanderbilt in the month of October since 2005.

7. Twelve consecutive games LSU has held opponents without out points on its opening possession. Vanderbilt was last team to score on its opening possession against LSU.