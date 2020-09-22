TigerDetails - 7 quick facts ahead of LSU vs. Mississippi State

Here are seven quick history facts and game notes about the Tigers and Bulldogs:

Head coach Ed Orgeron will lead LSU into its season-opener against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

1. LSU is 75-35-3 all-time against Mississippi State, which includes a 49-19-1 mark in games played in Baton Rouge. LSU has won 18 of the last 20 meetings with Mississippi State dating back to 2000.

2. LSU brings the nation’s longest current winning streak into the Mississippi State game at 16 straight. The Tigers are three wins shy of tying the all-time LSU mark of 19 set between 1957 and 1959.

3. LSU will play its first day-game season-opener in Tiger Stadium since 2008 when the Tigers beat Appalachian State 41-13 in a game moved to 10 a.m. due to Hurricane Gustav.

4. Orgeron has led LSU to 26 wins over SEC opponents and the Tigers carry a streak of nine straight conference victories into the Mississippi State contest.

5. This will be the second time the Tigers face Mississippi State in a season opener and home opener. The first time the Tigers faced Mississippi State in a home opener was in 1946 with the Tigers defeating the Bulldogs 13-6. In 2007, the Tiger opened the season at Mississippi State with a 45-0 victory.

6. LSU is 92-29-5 in season openers entering the 2020 home opener against Mississippi State.

