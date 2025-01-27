7 Tigers to take part in East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl this week

The LSU Tigers 2024 season is over, and with the 2025 NFL Draft coming up in a few months, the seniors and draft eligible juniors are beginning their draft process. This week, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are being held, and seven former Tigers will be attending as they try to make an impression on NFL scouts.

The East-West Shrine Bowl, which was formed in 1925, plays host to two former Tigers: Zy Alexander and Greg Penn III. Bradyn Swinson was also invited, but he turned the invitation down. The two are in Arlington, Texas for the week and began practices on Saturday. Said practices will run until Wednesday and the game will be played on Thursday. NFL scouts from all 32 teams will be in the building from Tuesday-Thursday before heading to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl.

Before the season began, Zy Alexander likely wasn't on many people's draft boards. He was coming off a torn ACL and hadn't shown a whole lot in his lone season at LSU, but an incredible senior year in 2024 saw him sky rocket up boards. He currently projects as a mid-round pick, but with a strong East-West Shrine game, he could earn a NFL Combine invite and potentially raise his stock even more.

As for Greg Penn III, he is viewed as a late-round pick, but a strong performance here could go a long ways for him. He's a very smart and instinctual player, he just needs to show scouts that he's athletic and strong enough to play at the next level.

The Senior Bowl has really taken over as the premier all-star game in college football, and they have five former Tigers who are in Mobile, Alabama preparing for Saturday's game: Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier, Mason Taylor and Sai'vion Jones.

Emery Jones came into the season projected as a first-round pick, but after arguably his worst season in college, he saw his stock fall and is now projected as a day two pick. He'll need a really strong showing at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine if he wants to be in consideration for a late first round pick in April.

Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier are two guys I think someone will find in the mid to late rounds and get an absolute steal with. They're both veteran guards who have played at a really high level for their entire careers. Teams who need offensive line help will certainly be watching both of them very closely over the upcoming months.

Mason Taylor already projects as one of the best tight ends in the draft, but he wants to showcase his talents again at the senior bowl. Taylor is likely a day two pick, and with a really strong offseason, he could cement himself as an early second rounder.

Sai'vion Jones is the final Tiger who will be playing in one of these bowl games this week. Bradyn Swinson's counterpart didn't put up the same lofty numbers, but was still very productive off the edge. He's currently projected as a third to fourth round pick, and with a strong performance on Saturday, he could solidify himself as a day two guy.

This is one of the final chances for these guys to show off in front of NFL scouts, so nerves will be high, but I'm confident they can all perform at a high level this week.