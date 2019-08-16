With the second scrimmage of the season set Saturday in Tiger Stadium, LSU coach Ed Orgeron dialed back Friday’s preseason practice No. 13. The Tigers worked out inside, practicing without pads and away from the sweltering August heat. The only LSU players who apparently won’t be available for the scrimmage are offensive linemen Damien Lewis and Chasen Hines. They have missed practice the last several days because of injuries. The media was allowed to watch just eight minutes of Friday’s practice. After last Saturday’s first preseason scrimmage. Orgeron declared the defense as the winner. The Tigers’ offense, which had dominated in practice all week, floundered without starting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow sat out the scrimmage with an undisclosed injury. He returned to practice Monday and practiced all week, so he is expected to play Saturday. “We know we’re going to see the best of our offense this Saturday,” defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko said earlier this week. Orgeron said Wednesday that Saturday’s scrimmage would also emphasize the kicking game, including returners such as freshman phenom Darryl Stingley Jr.

“He’s the best freshman returner I’ve ever seen, the best hands, the best natural instincts, the best ability,” LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg said recently. “I punted to him in (Fiesta) bowl practice and he was unbelievable. I was like, `Man, this dude is going to be special.’ “It’s just the way he catches the ball, it’s like a no-pressure situation. It’s like a huge play in the game and he’s just casually doing it. He makes it look so easy. Those are the guys that are really good. That’s how Patrick Peterson caught the ball. It was like he was just having fun. He wasn’t thinking about what was actually going on. “Most guys try to use their bodies and cradle the ball. In situations where it’s a bad punt, he (Stingley Jr.) can just catch it with his hands. That’s tough to do because it’s not a spiral when it’s a bad kick. He just snags it like it was nothing. It’s just crazy.”