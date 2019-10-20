8 videos recapping LSU's 36-13 defeat of Mississippi State
LSU overcame a slow start in the red zone to roll past Mississippi State, 36-13, on Saturday.The No. 2 Tigers (7-0, 3-0) shut down the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3) for the bulk of the afternoon, while quart...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news