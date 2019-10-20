News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-20 10:45:23 -0500') }} football Edit

8 videos recapping LSU's 36-13 defeat of Mississippi State

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser
Staff

LSU overcame a slow start in the red zone to roll past Mississippi State, 36-13, on Saturday.The No. 2 Tigers (7-0, 3-0) shut down the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3) for the bulk of the afternoon, while quart...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}