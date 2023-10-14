PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
Balance fuels LSU's big win over Auburn
Luke Hubbard
•
Death Valley Insider
Analyst
This was potentially the best overall game that this LSU team has played all year. The offense was as balanced as it's been and the defense played disciplined, hard nosed football.
Brian Kelly and the rest of the staff knew after the Ole Miss game that this offense was too good to be brought down by a bad defense. That's when they brought in Pete Jenkins and moved to a four down defense, and since then, the Tigers defense has looked much improved.
"The offense, it needed some help. And I don't mean within its own ranks, the defense needed to be better. We looked at the structure and getting the right guys in the right place and then playing a much more disciplined and technical defense. I think we're getting to that level of complimentary football."
— Brian Kelly
If the Tigers can keep playing this style of defense, this team has a serious chance to win out. LSU's offense has proven they can put up 40+ on anyone, so all the defense has to do is be competent and the Tigers should win the rest of the games on their schedule.
Brian Kelly points out that they still have a lot of growing to do on defense, but he feels this team could matchup with anyone in the nation. This is a championship caliber offense, the defense just needs to be more consistent.
"I'll put this team up with anyone in the league right now. We have to continue to grow and get better from a defensive perspective. That comes with all eleven players knowing their assignments, playing disciplined football and being much more aggressive to the ball when it's in the air. If we can do that, then I think this is a team that can win a championship."
— Brian Kelly
LSU's offense has an embarrassment of riches at every position. Brian Thomas Jr. had an off night, but Kyren Lacy, who only had 169 yards before this game, stepped up and had a huge game recording 111 yards and a touchdown. Logan Diggs still saw most of the work at RB, but John Emery was able to step in during the second quarter to give him a break and give the Tigers a 49 yard catch and a rushing touchdown.
Everywhere you look, the Tigers have weapons. Brian Kelly talked about how nice it is when you can have guys like Lacy and Emery step up and make major contributions when some of your stars aren't on their A game.
"I think we did a good job of getting [John] Emery the ball. Kyren Lacy probably had a breakout game, he drops one and comes to the sideline and told me he owed me one, and I told him no he owed me two. He got us two. Last year maybe Kyren doesn't respond the right way and maybe drops his head a little bit...We can throw a lot of guys at you and we can keep our backs fresh. I thought Mike [Denbrock] did a really great job of mixing things up. You didn't know if it was run or pass and when we needed to get physical we were able to do that. It was a really, really good performance."
— Brian Kelly
This is an LSU team that is figuring everything out at the right time. Their offense has only been getting better and the defense is settling into their four down system. If Brian Kelly can get this defense to play this well week in and week out, watch out for the Tigers in the SEC West race.