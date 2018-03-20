LSU accomplished the goal for every SEC baseball team – win the series. LSU captured the series from Missouri by winning the rubber game Sunday afternoon at The Box.

So, LSU takes two of three games from Missouri to get off to a positive start in the SEC race. LSU didn’t play particularly well throughout the weekend, but it did enough to win two games.

Offensively, centerfielder Zach Watson was outstanding. Watson appears to be settling in as the leadoff batter in the lineup with Josh Smith still on the sidelines. Watson was 8-for-14 with two three-hit games. The Tiger scored 17 runs against Missouri with Watson responsible for eight of them.

Watson did not have much support in the three games. Just three other players had more than two hits against Missouri – Brandt Broussard, Antoine Duplantis and Beau Jordan. Those three individual each had four hits in the series. Only Beau Jordan had a hit in each game.

Eight other LSU players came to the plate against Missouri. They were a combined 8-of-41. Of this group, only Hal Hughes had as many as two hits. LSU batted .315 in the series, but left 25 runners on base.

The pitching was much better than the numbers indicated. The staff ERA for the three games was 5.33. However, LSU pitchers did not allow a run in 21 of the 27 innings. The statistics were skewed due to the fact that Missouri scored ten runs in the final two innings of Saturday’s game.

In the series opener, Zack Hess threw six shutout innings before walking the bases loaded in the seventh. Nick Bush got out of the inning with just two runs scoring. Bush and Austin Bain held Missouri scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings for a 4-2 LSU victory.

In the middle game, Caleb Gilbert and Devin Fontenot were on the mound for all but one out in the first seven innings. Missouri scored just two runs off those two pitchers. There must be some concern about Gilbert whose velocity again dipped after three innings. John Kodros replaced Gilbert after 4.2 innings.

On Sunday, Ma’Khail Hilliard continued his outstanding pitching. Making his first SEC start, Hilliard was tagged for two first-inning runs – the first runs of the year off him. Hilliard proceeded to shut out Missouri on three hits over the next five innings as he picked up his fifth victory.

AJ Labas and Bush each threw a shutout inning in relief of Hilliard. Bain gave up a three-run homer to Kameron Misner before getting the final out of the 7-5 LSU victory. As coach Paul Mainieri said, the job of a closer is simply to get the last out before the tying run scores.

Labas, who tossed six scoreless innings against South Alabama last Wednesday, appears to be getting ready to challenge for a weekend rotation spot. There is no way Hilliard should be removed from the SEC rotation at this time. Mainieri certainly has another option if Gilbert would begin to falter.

LSU’s defense was adequate against Missouri. The middle infielders – Hughes (two) and Broussard (one) – committed LSU’s only three errors of the weekend. Hunter Feduccia was charged with his fourth passed ball of the year. Missouri stole three bases in its 12-6 victory Saturday.

All in all, last week was a good one for the Tigers, who took three of four games against solid teams. Smith is scheduled to begin practice this week. Maybe Smith will be ready for the Texas A&M series in three weekends.

The upcoming week will be a challenging one for LSU with a midweek game at home against Tulane and a weekend series against Vanderbilt in Nashville. The Tigers have been swept each of the last two seasons by the Green Wave. Tulane is off to a slow start with a 9-12 record.

Mainieri’s teams have been very good on the road against SEC opposition. Vanderbilt is the one exception. The Tigers are 1-8 in Nashville against the Commodores since Mainieri became coach in 2007. Vanderbilt began its conference schedule by winning three games at Mississippi State.

It has been three years since LSU won its first two SEC series when it took two of three from Ole Miss and Arkansas in 2015. A series victory at Vandy would show that the Tigers are ready to be a SEC title contender in 2018. LSU will need more than a few players to contribute to be successful this week.