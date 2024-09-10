PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
A leader emerges for four-star OT Brysten Martinez

Sam Spiegelman
National Recruiting Analyst

Brysten Martinez is one of the top prospects at a premium position in the 2026 recruiting class.

Schools like LSU, Florida State and Tennessee are in heavy pursuit of Martinez, the No. 9-ranked OT in the Rivals250 for next year's cycle out of Gonzales (La.) East Ascension High School. So are Louisville, Washington and Michigan, who are also keeping in close contact with the top 100 prospect.

"It's been balanced. They're crawling at me like ants," Martinez told Rivals of the schools pushing for him. "It doesn't ever get old; it's something you have to enjoy."

LSU, Florida State and Tennessee are setting the pace in the 6-foot-6, 290-pound OT's recruitment early on.

The Seminoles were the first to extend an offer at the Louisiana blue-chipper when he camped in Tallahassee as an underclassman.

"They have great personalities," he said of Alex Atkins and Gabe Fertitta. "When they come on, they come on strong. They make you feel their presence, and it's been heavy."

Martinez is eyeing a return visit to Florida State this fall.

He's also working to make his first trip to Rocky Top to see the Volunteers, who have made a habit out of dipping into Louisiana over the past few cycles and are aiming to continue that trend with Martinez.

"Every morning, every evening, in the afternoon, throughout schools, they're sending me graphics, sending me mail," Martinez said of Tennessee.

"He's more of a player's coach; he's gonna vibe with you," he added on Vols OL coach Glen Elarbee. "They've been sending mail and it's been real consistent. They've been real consistent, and that's been getting my attention."

LSU got Martinez back on campus over the weekend for the home opener in Tiger Stadium.

The four-star OL has made a string of visits nearby to Baton Rouge since last spring and has quickly meshed with the entire coaching staff, namely Brad Davis, as LSU begins to distinguish itself with the priority in-state target.

"They're calling me and giving me real-life phone calls," Martinez started. "They send me mail, invites to games, to everything .... it's been good because it's more of a family than any other school ... I'm leaning toward LSU right now .... They've been like a family to me, they're welcoming, and I can see myself there. I know the kids that are there and I feel like we're similar because we're form Louisiana and we have the same traditions, and I'm comfortable up there."

