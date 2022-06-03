A look at LSU's first-round NCAA tourney foe: Kennesaw State

LSU opens play in the Hattiesburg Regional tonight at 6 vs. American Sun Conference champ Kennesaw State. This is the first-time ever the Tigers have played the Owls. KSU is located in Kennesaw, Ga., a northwest Atlanta suburb just above Marietta.

The game will streamed live on ESPN+, heard live on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates and on www.LSUsports.net/live with live stats available on www.LSUstats.com.

Here's a quick preview of KSU

Record: 35-26, 19-11 as Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference champs

Head coach: Ryan Coe was named KSU’s new head baseball coach at Kennesaw State last July replacing 30-year head coach Mike Sansing. Coe, who played and coached at KSU under Sansing for a combined 15 years, returned to the program after 12 years as a scout for Texas Rangers.

Coe came to KSU in 1994 after transferring from Tennessee's Cleveland State Community College. He holds KSU's all-time career records in batting average (.411) and slugging percentage, along with the single-season record for on-base percentage, with .545. Coe earned All-American honors at three different levels— junior college in 1993, NAIA in 1994 and NCAA Division-II in 1995.

In the 1995 MLB Amateur Draft, Coe was selected by the Houston Astros. He spent three years with the organization, where he earned a selection as a 1996 Midwest League All-Star. After his time with the Astros, Coe returned to KSU to serve as assistant coach under Sansing. With the Owls, Coe coordinated recruitment, helped develop catchers and hitters, developed practice plans and ran the in-game offense.

Coe was inducted into the Kennesaw State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004, and he was one of KSU baseball's first inductees.

KSU offensive stats

.301 batting average, .462 slugging, .378 on-base percentage, 121 doubles, 11 triples, 67 home runs, 221 walks, 49 of 64 stolen bases/stolen base attempts.

KSU team pitching/defense stats

6.08 ERA ,528.1 IP, 1.86 K/BB ,73 errors, 52 double plays.

Top players

KSU center fielder Josh Hatcher is tied for the national lead in hits (103) and ranks second in doubles (25). With his double at Liberty on May 20) he registered his 25th of the season to break the Kennesaw State single-season record.

First baseman Donovan Cash was named the ASUN Freshman of the Year. He leads KSU in multi-hit performances (29) and ranks second in batting average (.356). He also has 20 doubles, 10 homers and 57 RBI.

Infielder Cash Young has team-highs of 17 homers and 58 RBI.