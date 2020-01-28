Running a 4-3 defense under Bo Pelini will be a switch that Orgeron has wanted to make for some time. The alignment makes it easier to recruit defensive linemen because the scheme allows for more upfield penetration. In this piece, we are going to give a rundown on the 4-3 scheme and how LSU's personnel will make the transition. The foundation of a 4-3: One of the key differences between a 4-3 and a 3-4 alignment is in the gap responsibility. In a 4-3 scheme, each player in the front seven is assigned a single gap, whereas defensive linemen in a 3-4 system are often playing two gaps, thus limiting their ability to push upfield and get penetration. Strengths: -It calls for more penetration from your defensive line, thus creating more pressure in the passing game and allowing for TFL's in the running game. -It's a versatile front that can be adjusted to fit different personnel strengths. -Easy to disguise different coverages and pressure packages. -It is easier to recruit defensive lineman in a 4-3 system, because defensive linemen prefer being able to create penetration, as opposed to playing two-gap responsibilities. Weaknesses: -The 4-3 front is typically more vulnerable to play action passes and misdirection because of the single gap responsibility, which often pulls linebackers forward when reading their keys. -It is the most commonly practiced defensive alignment in football. Although there are variations and ways to disguise what you are doing, the opponent has likely seen something similar before, reducing the element of surprise.

Defensive line personnel: This is likely going to be the most difficult group to sort out in terms of getting the right type of guys on the field to fit this front. LSU's top defensive lineman, nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, will be asked to play the 1-technique, which typically plays on the outside shoulder of the center. Shelvin is used to play over center, so this move shouldn't limit him much. Shelvin can create a knock-back effect with his launch that will allow him to shift the line of scrimmage, regardless of where he is on the line. He will still get a fair amount of double-teams, which will presumably open things up for the 3-technique next to him, along with the edge defender. The nose is responsible for the A-gap in this alignment, regardless what side of the center he is shading. The inside linebacker generally fills the other side of the A gap that is vacated by the nose tackle, unless the front is slanted or calls for some variation. LSU will have a slew of options at the 3-technique position. LSU has a stable of defensive tackles that can be effective in a 4-3 scheme, which should allow for multiple personnel packages and a lot of fresh bodies and depth. Glen Logan and Neil Ferrell both possess traits and abilities that will allow them to be effective inside. They both possess decent get-offs, which will result in gap penetration. Sophomore to be Joseph Evans will likely slide in at the 1-technique, but could also give LSU some additional help at the 3-tech if needed. The defensive end position has more question marks than the interior defensive line. Jarell Cherry is one of the more athletic, quicker defensive lineman on the roster, so he will have a real opportunity to push for a starting position. He is currently floating around 265 pounds and possess the speed and athleticism to get the edge and be a great backside pursuit defender. He was not quite strong enough to hold the point of attack in the 3-4 scheme, but may end up being an ideal fit for what Pelini will install. Justin Thomas is expected to return to the program, according to sources, and he will have an opportunity to win the strongside defensive end position. Thomas floats around 275-280 pounds and possesses some quickness and athleticism for an edge defender his size. He is also a good fit for this system. The issue for LSU is that there may not be a ton behind them. Ray Parker and TK McLendon will have opportunities to make an impact at defensive end. They are both built for the position, so it will be interesting to see if they take the necessary strides to make na impact next fall.

The D-Line freshmen: Jaquelin Roy should fit nicely in this new scheme. He is athletic and strong, allowing him to play inside and out in a four man front. He currently weighs around 280 pounds and could easily stay below 300 if he chooses to do so. LSU could also use his quickness inside that could translate into a great interior pass rusher. He is also quick enough to attack the edge and do some things as an end. Jacobian Guillory is quick enough to make the transition to this system. He does not possess elite 3-tech type of quickness, but he likely won't be asked to play there much, although he could in a pinch. Guillory will likely be groomed to be 1-technique in this system, which should fit him nicely. He can fight off double teams and down-blocks and is quick enough to shoot some gaps when going hat on hat. Eric Taylor is another prospect that could be versatile in this system. He is fairly stout and has good size to go along with above average athleticism and movement, so he could pop back and forth inside to outside as he continues to progress. JUCO product Ali Gaye will likely be asked to play strongside end in this front and he is equipped to do so.

Linebacker personnel: LSU lost a lot of linebackers from the national championship unit, so this group has a lot of question marks moving forward. The group should be in pretty good shape though, with some proven talent on the roster and an influx of newcomers on the way. The linebacker positions consist of a middle linebacker (Mike), a strongside (Sam) and a weakside linebacker (wil). The Sam backer generally lines over the tight end and the Wil backer usually plays off the hip of the weakside defensive end.

Micah Baskerville and Damone Clark will likely fight for the middle linebacker spot. Both are great in run support, but Clark may have a bit more sideline-to-sideline speed, which could give him an edge. These inside linebackers should be able to run free quite a bit in this alignment with the space eaters LSU has on the defensive line. The Wil backer position may be best suited for Marcel Brooks, who could use his pursuit ability and athleticism to make plays. But Brooks could still get some looks at safety, where he has been working quite a bit since the season wrapped up. The Sam position may be ideally suited for Jacoby Stevens, although he has played a lot of safety for LSU. His ability to cover tight ends and shoot the gaps in the running game may make him an ideal player for this role.

The freshmen: It will be interesting to see what LSU does with the incoming freshmen linebackers. They need guys to play on the edge in this front, and both Phillip Webb and BJ Ojulari were recruited to do so, but as outside linebackers in a 3-man front and not at defensive end in a 4-man front. Webb could play Sam or Will down the road in this system, but LSU will likely explore the potential of developing him into an athletic, slightly undersized defensive end. The same could be said for BJ Ojulari, who is very physical, but a tad undersized to play with his hand in the dirt. We have seen Auburn, Florida and others play with your 6-3, 245-pound defensive end, and do so at a high level. Heck, It wasn't that long ago when LSU took the field with Danielle Hunter and KeKe Mingoat defensive end. Ojulari could be relegated to being a Wil backer if he doesn't transition to a defensive end in this alignment. Inside linebacker Josh White and Antoine Sampah aren't necessarily relegated to playing inside. Both possess good athleticism and quickness that could allow them to move around if needed.



The secondary: Things don't change a whole lot for the secondary, regardless of front seven alignment. Some of their responsibilities in zone coverage will change a little bit in accordance to the new linebacker positions, but things will largely remain the same.

