LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and Tigers’ starting pitcher Ty Floyd shook up the LSU and Georgia batting orders respectively Friday.

Johnson’s rearranged batting order provided solo homers by third baseman Tommy White and catcher Hayden Travinski and Floyd’s right arm induced Bulldogs’ batters into a scoreless hypnotic five-inning trance in an 8-4 LSU road victory that clinched the No. 4 ranked Tigers’ seventh and final SEC series win of the season.

LSU (42-12, 18-9 SEC West) goes for the series sweep Saturday at 12 noon in the final game of the regular season. Left-hander Javen Coleman starts on the mound for the Tigers.

Johnson hopes Coleman can get the Tigers rolling towards a win like Floyd, who gave up all of Georgia’s runs on a pair of two-run homers by third baseman Parks Harber in the first inning and by shortstop Christian Murillo in the seventh.

After Harber’s dinger gave the Bulldogs a 2-0, lead, Floyd blanked Georgia for five innings.

In that stretch, none of the three base runners allowed by Floyd advanced past second base. He retired Georgia three up and three down in the third, fifth and sixth innings and faced just four batters in the second and fourth innings.

By the time he exited at the end of the seventh after allowing five hits while striking out seven and walking one, the Tigers had the victory stowed.

Johnson shuffled LSU’s batting order, moving center fielder Dylan Crews from the third spot to leadoff, White from fourth to second, left fielder Tre’ Morgan from second to third, Travinski from fifth to four and first baseman Cade Beloso from sixth to fifth.

All five players involved in switches had at least one hit and combined for seven of LSU nine hits, six runs and four RBI.

It took LSU two times through the batting order to figure out Georgia starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein. The third time was charm.

LSU took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth after Goldstein loaded the bases with no outs and walked Tigers’ right fielder Josh Peason to force in LSU’s first run. Crews followed with an RBI single before third baseman White’s RBI sacrifice fly.

The Tigers expanded their margin to 6-2 with three-run fifth keyed by Pearson’s two-out, two-RBI single off Georgia reliever Kyle Greenlar.

Greenlar’s night ended when White hit a first-pitch solo homer to open the sixth followed two batters later by Travinski’s homer.

After LSU's Riley Cooper relieved Floyd to start the Georgia, Cooper allowed a single against the only batter he faced.

Freshman reliever Gavin Guidry entered the game and quickly cleaned up Cooper’s mistake. He struck out the first two batters and forced a flyout to right field to squelch the threat.