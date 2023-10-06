After a year and a half, Mekhi Wingo finally gets his homecoming game
Two years ago, Mekhi Wingo made the decision to transfer out of Missouri and come to LSU as part of Brian Kelly's inaugural transfer portal class. After an outstanding freshman season where he posted 27 tackles, one sack, one interception and one touchdown, the freshman phenom from Missouri was ready to take his talents elsewhere and come to a premier program like LSU.
A lot of players transfer to get closer to home as they get towards the end of their college career, but Wingo is a little different. He said he's always wanted to leave his hometown and be able to experience different things.
After committing to Missouri, Wingo knew it wasn't his ultimate goal. Even though he was playing in the SEC, he wanted to be at one of the big time schools that are competing for championships, and that's why he came to LSU.
Since he was just at Missouri two seasons ago, Wingo still has a lot of friends up there in Columbia. He still keeps in touch with his former teammates, and he said they've been talking some trash for weeks leading up to this game.
After almost two years away from home, Wingo finally gets his homecoming game. Going back to Missouri to play at Faurot Field, Wingo is expecting over 50 total friends and family to be in attendance on Saturday.
One of his family members that will be in attendance will be his mother. His mother has played a huge role in his life to this point. A lot of parents of college athletes want to play a big role in deciding where their kid plays, but when it came to making a decision on where to transfer, she wanted Wingo to make the decision he felt was best for himself.
His mom and the rest of his family is Wingo's "why." He says everyone needs a "why" to remind them why they play the game, and every time he's on the field, he plays for his family and the name on the back of his jersey.
His goal is to one day be in a position where he can provide for his family, whether that's in football or something else, but with how well he's been playing, I think he's got a pretty good chance of making it to the NFL when he leaves LSU.
There will likely be a lot of emotions for Wingo leading up to this game. Going home, playing in front of his family, playing against his former teammates and coaches, there are just so many memories and feelings attached to Missouri and that stadium.
Despite all the love, Wingo is still going there to help LSU win a football game. We've seen a lot of players put up historic performances against their former teams, and I expect Wingo will likely have a huge game against his former team.