After Alabama loses, Georgia top-ranked team in both polls
After Alabama's upset loss on the road to Texas A&M, the Georgia Bulldogs are now the top-ranked team in both the Associated Press as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll
Associated Press Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Georgia 6-0 (62)
2. Iowa 6-0
3. Cincinnati 5-0
4. Oklahoma 6-0
5. Alabama 5-1
6. Ohio State 5-1
7. Penn State 5-1
8. Michigan 6-0
9. Oregon 4-1
10. Michigan State 6-0
11. Kentucky 6-0
12. Oklahoma State 5-0
13. Ole Miss 4-1
14. Notre Dame 5-1
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0
16. Wake Forest 6-0
17. Arkansas 4-2
18. Arizona State 5-1
19. BYU 5-1
20. Florida 4-2
21. Texas A&M 4-2
22. North Carolina State 4-1
23. SMU 6-0
24. San Diego State 5-0
25. Texas 4-2
USA Today Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)
1. Georgia 6-0 (64)
2. Iowa 6-0 (1)
3. Oklahoma 6-0
4. Cincinnati 5-0
5. Alabama 5-1
6. Ohio State 5-1
7. Michigan 6-0
8. Penn State 5-1
9. Michigan State 6-0
10. Oregon 4-1
11. Kentucky 6-0
12. Oklahoma State 5-0
13. Notre Dame 5-1
14. Ole Miss 4-1
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0
16. Wake Forest 6-0
17. Florida 4-2
18. Texas A&M 4-2
19. Arkansas 4-2
20. BYU 5-1
21. North Carolina State 4-1
22. Arizona State 5-1
23. SMU 6-0
24. San Diego State 5-0
25. Clemson 3-2