After Alabama loses, Georgia top-ranked team in both polls

After Alabama's upset loss on the road to Texas A&M, the Georgia Bulldogs are now the top-ranked team in both the Associated Press as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll





Associated Press Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia 6-0 (62)

2. Iowa 6-0

3. Cincinnati 5-0

4. Oklahoma 6-0

5. Alabama 5-1

6. Ohio State 5-1

7. Penn State 5-1

8. Michigan 6-0

9. Oregon 4-1

10. Michigan State 6-0

11. Kentucky 6-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Ole Miss 4-1

14. Notre Dame 5-1

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0

16. Wake Forest 6-0

17. Arkansas 4-2

18. Arizona State 5-1

19. BYU 5-1

20. Florida 4-2

21. Texas A&M 4-2

22. North Carolina State 4-1

23. SMU 6-0

24. San Diego State 5-0

25. Texas 4-2





USA Today Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia 6-0 (64)

2. Iowa 6-0 (1)

3. Oklahoma 6-0

4. Cincinnati 5-0

5. Alabama 5-1

6. Ohio State 5-1

7. Michigan 6-0

8. Penn State 5-1

9. Michigan State 6-0

10. Oregon 4-1

11. Kentucky 6-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Notre Dame 5-1

14. Ole Miss 4-1

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0

16. Wake Forest 6-0

17. Florida 4-2

18. Texas A&M 4-2

19. Arkansas 4-2

20. BYU 5-1

21. North Carolina State 4-1

22. Arizona State 5-1

23. SMU 6-0

24. San Diego State 5-0

25. Clemson 3-2







