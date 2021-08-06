AJ Johnson no longer committed to LSU

2022 wide receiver AJ Johnson is no longer committed to LSU and will be attending school in south Florida this fall. The news was first reported by Geaux247's Shea Dixon.

Johnson's public declaration comes on the heels of the two sides parting ways last month, with the ball in Johnson's court in regards to when he wanted to go public with the announcement.

It leaves LSU with 15 commitments and two wide receiver pledges (Aaron Anderson, DeColdest Crawford) for the 2022 recruiting cycle. They have aspirations of signing four wide receivers in the recruiting class, with St. James standout Shazz Preston being the in-state priority.

LSU has been on a bit of recruiting rollercoaster of late, but the positive news has certainly outweighed the negative. Four-star Catholic offensive lineman Emery Jones committed to LSU last month, along with four-star Lake Charles Prep running back Trevonte Citizen, four-star Florida linebacker Demario Tolen, four-star Florida tight end Mason Taylor and three-star offensive lineman prospect Fitzgerald West all making June declarations. The news wasn't all positive though, as Ponchatoula five-star safety Jacoby Mathews decommitted from the Tigers to end the month.



