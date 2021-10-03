Alabama and Georgia remain 1-2 in latest polls

The top two teams in the Southeastern Conference remained the top two teams in the country Sunday afternoon with the release of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

Alabama and Georgia remained 1-2 in both polls. LSU's opponent next week, Kentucky, jumped into both polls, landing the No. 16 spot in the AP Poll and the No. 14 spot in the Coaches Poll

Associated Press Poll

1. Alabama 5-0

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Iowa 5-0

4. Penn State 5-0

5. Cincinnati 4-0

6. Oklahoma 5-0

7. Ohio State 4-1

8. Oregon 4-1

9. Michigan 5-0

10. BYU 5-0

11. Michigan State 5-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Arkansas 4-1

14. Notre Dame 4-1

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0

16. Kentucky 5-0

17. Ole Miss 3-1

18. Auburn 4-1

19. Wake Forest 5-0

20. Florida 3-2

21. Texas 4-1

22. Arizona State 4-1

23. North Carolina State 4-1

24. SMU 5-0

25. San Diego State 4-0

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 5-0

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Iowa 5-0

4. Penn State 5-0

5. Oklahoma 5-0

6. Cincinnati 4-0

7. Ohio State 4-1

8. Michigan 5-0

9. Oregon 4-1

10. BYU 5-0

11. Michigan State 5-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Notre Dame 4-1

14. Kentucky 5-0

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0

16. Arkansas 4-1

17. Ole Miss 3-1

18. Florida 3-2

19. Auburn 4-1

20. Wake Forest 5-0

21. Clemson 3-2

22. North Carolina State 4-1

23. Texas 4-1

24. SMU 5-0

25. Arizona State 4-1