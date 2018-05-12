Cobie Vance had two hits and three RBIs and Jake Walters gave up one run in eight innings as Alabama defeated LSU 6-1 at The Box on Saturday to even up their Southeastern Conference series.

HOW THEY SCORED

Alabama second inning – John Trousdale and Jett Manning walked. Trousdale advanced to third and Manning moved to second on a wild pitch by Ma’Khail Hilliard. Trousdale scored on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Kyle Kaufman. After Walker McCleney popped out to the third baseman, Vance hit a two-run homer over the leftfield bleachers. Joe Breaux and Chandler Avant singled. Sam Praytor walked to load the bases. Breaux scored when Keith Holcombe was hit by a pitch. ALABAMA 4, LSU 0

Alabama third inning – With one out, Kaufman walked. Kaufman went to second on a sacrifice bunt by McCleney and scored on a single by Vance. ALABAMA 5, LSU 0

LSU fourth inning – Antoine Duplantis doubled and advanced to third on a ground out to the pitcher by Austin Bain. Duplantis scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera. ALABAMA 5, LSU 1

Alabama seventh inning – With two out, McCleney walked and stole second. After Vance was intentionally walked, McCleney scored on a single by Breaux. ALABAMA 6, LSU 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

One inning did LSU in Saturday night. Hilliard had control problems in the second inning when he walked the first two batters and wild pitched them to second and third. A sacrifice fly plated the first run. Then, Vance came through with the big hit – a two-run homer which put Alabama on top 3-0. The Tide added another run in the inning when Hilliard hit a batter with the bases loaded.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cabrera was the only Tigers player with more than one hit. Cabrera singled home LSU’s only run in the fourth. He also had an infield single in the ninth. Cabrera drew a walk and struck out in his two other plate appearances. Cabrera increased his batting average on the season to .325.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Alabama 9, LSU 5

Errors: LSU 1, Alabama 2

Left on base: Alabama 15, LSU 5

Walks issued: Alabama 3, LSU 10

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 11, Alabama 3

Stolen bases: Alabama 3, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 K

Cam Sanders: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

ALABAMA

Joe Breaux: 3-for-6, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Chandler Avant: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB

Cobie Vance: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Jake Walters: 8 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Hunter Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .The Tigers grounded into four double plays – two by Watson and one by Duplantis and Slaughter. . .LSU only put three runners in scoring position all night. . .Bain went 0-for-4 to halt his 17-game hitting streak. Beau Jordan also went 0-for-4 as his seven-game hitting streak came to an end. . .For the second time in four starts, Hilliard could not make it into the fourth inning. Hilliard faced 19 batters with 11 reaching base – four hits, five walks and two hit batters. . .Sanders was very effective with runners in scoring position. The Crimson Tide was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position against Sanders, whose seven strikeouts was one off his season-high. . .Trent Vietmeier allowed an inherited runner to score in the seventh. Clay Moffitt threw a scoreless ninth inning. . .Alabama stranded a runner in scoring position in seven of the nine innings. . .Every starter in the Crimson Tide lineup struck out at least one time. . .The LSU bullpen allowed one run and five hits in six innings. . .Tigers pitchers walked ten batters – one fewer than their season-high. . .The victory was the first for Walters in nine SEC starts. Walters was 0-4 with four no decisions in his previous eight outings against SEC teams. . .The eight innings worked by Walters were his most in 51 career starts. . .AJ Labas has a sore shoulder and will not start in the deciding game of the series. . .LSU is 30-21 overall, 13-13 in the SEC. The Tigers are in third place in the Western Division – three games behind first place Arkansas. . .Alabama is 26-26 overall, 7-19 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 11,153. The actual crowd was about 6,700. . .Former Coach Skip Bertman was honored in a pre-game ceremony.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Alabama at The Box on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central. Nick Bush will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Alabama game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.

-30-