LSU suffered its fourth shutout in Tiger Stadium of the past 25 years Saturday.

No. 1 Alabama (9-0, 6-0) frustrated the No. 3 Tigers (7-2, 4-2) from start to finish, 29-0, in the heavily anticipated matchup to leave its hosts without a single point for the first time since the Crimson Tide's 2016 visit.

The shutout was just LSU's fourth at home in the past 25 years — all at the hands of the Crimson Tide.

"They played flawless, I thought," coach Ed Orgeron said. "They had a good game plan, and they beat us."

The Tigers entered the fourth quarter with just 108 total yards, including -3 rushing, and finish with season lows of 196 yards and 12 yards, respectively, in the contest.

LSU's previous lows of total yards and rushing yards had come two weeks ago against No. 22 Mississippi State with 239 and 110, respectively.

The Tigers struggled to convert third downs against the Alabama defense, to the tune of 5-for-16 (31.3 percent) thanks to three fourth-quarter conversions.

And the Crimson Tide dominated the time of possession throughout the evening as a result.

LSU held Alabama scoreless on its opening drive for the first time this season.

But the Crimson Tide struck on their second and fourth possessions with a 15-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Henry Ruggs III and then a 23-yard field goal from former Mandeville kicker Joseph Bulovas.

The Tigers could not answer.