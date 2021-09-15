Ali Gaye out, Jay Ward 'very doubtful' vs. Central Michigan: Ed Orgeron

LSU will still be without several key starters against Central Michigan this weekend, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

Pass rusher Ali Gaye is unavailable for the contest and there's a good chance safety Jay Ward will miss the game too. Both Gaye and Ward missed last weekend's matchup against McNeese State after playing in Week 1 vs. UCLA.

During a Wednesday morning SEC teleconference call, Orgeron said Ward is "very doubtful" and "day-to-day" right now, but hopeful to return for the Mississippi State game on Sept. 25 in Starkville.

"I think Cam Lewis has done a good job and so has Jordan Toles," Orgeron said after his other safeties that stepped up in the absence of Ward. "Both of those guys got to play and do a good job. They have had a good week of practice. They're gonna be challenged, but I think they're up for the challenge."

Earlier in the week, Orgeron told reporters that tackle Austin Deculus is a maybe while Cam Wire is definitely out for the game, however, the offensive line will get Chasen Hines back for the Week 3 home game.

Wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is also questionable, while it's unlikely that freshmen running back Armoni Goodwin plays as he's dealing with an ankle injury suffered against McNeese.

Orgeron will speak Wednesday night at TJ Ribs for "The Ed Orgeron Show" and then once more on Thursday to reporters before the game.