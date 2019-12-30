All-American Bowl: Arik Gilbert on shocking the world
Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert explains the final days leading up to selection of LSU, and also offers a prediction for the National Championship Game.
Arik Gilbert truly shocked the world with his commitment to #LSU...he describes the final days leading up to National Signing Day to @AdamGorney at the #AllAmericanBowl. Plus, he gives a prediction for the national title game!#GeauxTigers @TigerDetails pic.twitter.com/b1YELdKVwG— Rivals (@Rivals) December 30, 2019