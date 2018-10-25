All-American OL Thomas dishes on LSU, official visits, enrollment plans
BATON ROUGE, La. — Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis won’t enroll at LSU until June of next year, but they’re prepared to give a preview of the next wave of Tigers football on Jan. 5, 2019.Thomas, th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news