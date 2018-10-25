Ticker
football

All-American OL Thomas dishes on LSU, official visits, enrollment plans

Sam Spiegelman
Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. — Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis won’t enroll at LSU until June of next year, but they’re prepared to give a preview of the next wave of Tigers football on Jan. 5, 2019.Thomas, th...

