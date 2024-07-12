All LSU athletes appearing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games set to begin in just a few weeks, the last round of qualifiers are beginning to wrap up, and currently, the LSU Tigers have over 30 current and former athletes set to compete in this year's Olympic Games.
In the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (actually held in 2021 because of COVID), the Tigers had 22 representatives, meaning they are set to exceed their total from the prior summer Olympics.
Here's a list of every former and current LSU athlete competing in this year's games:
|Athlete
|Competition
|Country
|
Godsun Broome
|
100 & 4x100 Relay
|
Nigeria
|
Thelma Davies
|
100m & 200m
|
Liberia
|
Mondo Duplantis
|
Pole Vault
|
Sweden
|
Tima Godbless
|
100m & 4x100 Relay
|
Nigeria
|
JuVaughn Harrison
|
High Jump
|
USA
|
Shakeem McKay
|
4x400 Relay
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake
|
4x100 Relay
|
Great Britiain
|
Vernon Norwood
|
4x400 Relay
|
USA
|
Favour Ofili
|
100m, 200m, 4x100
|
Nigeria
|
Ella Onojuvwevwo
|
400, 4x400, 4x400 mixed
|
Nigeria
|
Sha’Carri Richardson
|
100m, 4x100
|
USA
|
Neal Skupski
|
Men's Doules (Tennis)
|
Great Britain
|
Pavel Alovatki
|
400 Freestyle
|
Moldova
|
Brooks Curry
|
4x200 Relay
|
USA
|
Jere Hribar
|
50 Freestyle
|
Croatia
|
Sabrina Lyn
|
50 Freestyle
|
Jamaica
|
Jovan Lekic
|
400 Free
|
Bosnia
|
Maggie Mac Neil
|
100 Butterfly, 4x100 Relay
|
Canada
|
Aleah Finnegan
|
Gymnastics
|
Phillipeans
|
Kristen Nuss
|
Beach VB
|
USA
|
Taryn Kloth
|
Beach VB
|
USA
|
Adrian Abadia Garcia
|
Diving
|
Spain
|
Juan Celaya-Hernandez
|
Diving
|
Mexico
|
Helle Tuxen
|
Diving
|
Norway
|
Duop Reath
|
Men's Basketball
|
Australia
|
Tremont Waters
|
Men's Basketball
|
Puerto Rico
|
Hailey Van Lith
|
Women's Basketball
|
USA
