All LSU athletes appearing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games set to begin in just a few weeks, the last round of qualifiers are beginning to wrap up, and currently, the LSU Tigers have over 30 current and former athletes set to compete in this year's Olympic Games.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (actually held in 2021 because of COVID), the Tigers had 22 representatives, meaning they are set to exceed their total from the prior summer Olympics.

Here's a list of every former and current LSU athlete competing in this year's games:

LSU Athletes in 2024 Olympic Games
Athlete Competition Country

Godsun Broome

100 & 4x100 Relay

Nigeria

Thelma Davies

100m & 200m

Liberia

Mondo Duplantis

Pole Vault

Sweden

Tima Godbless

100m & 4x100 Relay

Nigeria

JuVaughn Harrison

High Jump

USA

Shakeem McKay

4x400 Relay

Trinidad and Tobago

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

4x100 Relay

Great Britiain

Vernon Norwood

4x400 Relay

USA

Favour Ofili

100m, 200m, 4x100

Nigeria

Ella Onojuvwevwo

400, 4x400, 4x400 mixed

Nigeria

Sha’Carri Richardson

100m, 4x100

USA

Neal Skupski

Men's Doules (Tennis)

Great Britain

Pavel Alovatki

400 Freestyle

Moldova

Brooks Curry

4x200 Relay

USA

Jere Hribar

50 Freestyle

Croatia

Sabrina Lyn

50 Freestyle

Jamaica

Jovan Lekic

400 Free

Bosnia

Maggie Mac Neil

100 Butterfly, 4x100 Relay

Canada

Aleah Finnegan

Gymnastics

Phillipeans

Kristen Nuss

Beach VB

USA

Taryn Kloth

Beach VB

USA

Adrian Abadia Garcia

Diving

Spain

Juan Celaya-Hernandez

Diving

Mexico

Helle Tuxen

Diving

Norway

Duop Reath

Men's Basketball

Australia

Tremont Waters

Men's Basketball

Puerto Rico

Hailey Van Lith

Women's Basketball

USA
