Almost 70 ex-LSU players set to report to NFL training camps next week
NFL training camps open Monday with rookies beginning to report.
As of Friday, 68 former LSU players (including 12 rookies) are on the rosters of 27 NFL teams.
One former Tiger who remains an unsigned free agent is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Last year in 14 regular seasons split between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams, he caught just 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. But in four playoff games with the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams, he had 21 catches for 288 yards and two TDs including a scoring catch in the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati before sustaining a torn ACL.
Here’s a list of LSU players about to head to training camp. Rookies are boldfaced.
NFC (35 players on 14 teams)
Arizona Cardinals (3): WR Jontre Kirklin, DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams
Atlanta Falcons (1): LB Deion Jones
Carolina Panthers (4): DE Frank Herron, CB Dontae Jackson, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., TE Stephen Sullivan
Dallas Cowboys (2): LB Damone Clark, LB Jabril Cox
Detroit Lions (2): DE Michael Brockers, WR DJ Chark
Green Bay Packers (1): QB Danny Etling
Minnesota Vikings (4): LB Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram, WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson
New Orleans Saints (3): OT Jerald Hawkins, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Tyrann Mathieu
New York Giants (1): CB Cordale Flott
Philadelphia Eagles (2): LB JaCoby Stevens, CB Kary Vincent Jr.
San Francisco 49ers (1): RB Ty Davis-Price
Seattle Seahawks (3): SS Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods
Tampa Bay Bucs (6): OLB Andre Anthony, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Cyril Grayson Jr., CB Rashard Robinson, LB Devin White
Washington Commanders (2): OT Saahdi Charles, OG Trai Turner
NFC teams with no LSU players: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams
AFC (33 players on 13 teams)
Baltimore Ravens (1): LB Patrick Queen
Buffalo Bills (2): LS Reid Ferguson, CB Tre’Davious White
Cincinnati Bengals (4): QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins, TE Thaddeus Moss
Cleveland Browns (6): S Grant Delpit, DT Glen Logan, LB Jacpb Phillips, C Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, PK Cade York
Denver Broncos (1): C Lloyd Cushenberry III
Houston Texans (2): OL Austin Deculus, CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars (3): DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, DL Arden Key, OT Badara Traore
Kansas City Chiefs (1): RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Las Vegas Raiders (3): DE Tashawn Bowers, DL Neil Farrell Jr., TE Foster Moreau
Los Angeles Chargers (2): C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko
Miami Dolphins (2): LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley
New England Patriots (3): DT Davon Godchaux, OL Chasen Hines, CB Jalen Mills
Tennessee Titans (3): FB Tory Carter, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Racey McMath
AFC teams with no LSU players: Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers