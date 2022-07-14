Almost 70 ex-LSU players set to report to NFL training camps next week

NFL training camps open Monday with rookies beginning to report.

As of Friday, 68 former LSU players (including 12 rookies) are on the rosters of 27 NFL teams.

One former Tiger who remains an unsigned free agent is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Last year in 14 regular seasons split between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams, he caught just 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. But in four playoff games with the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams, he had 21 catches for 288 yards and two TDs including a scoring catch in the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati before sustaining a torn ACL.

Here’s a list of LSU players about to head to training camp. Rookies are boldfaced.

NFC (35 players on 14 teams)

Arizona Cardinals (3): WR Jontre Kirklin, DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams

Atlanta Falcons (1): LB Deion Jones

Carolina Panthers (4): DE Frank Herron, CB Dontae Jackson, WR Terrace Marshall Jr., TE Stephen Sullivan

Dallas Cowboys (2): LB Damone Clark, LB Jabril Cox

Detroit Lions (2): DE Michael Brockers, WR DJ Chark

Green Bay Packers (1): QB Danny Etling

Minnesota Vikings (4): LB Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram, WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson

New Orleans Saints (3): OT Jerald Hawkins, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Tyrann Mathieu

New York Giants (1): CB Cordale Flott

Philadelphia Eagles (2): LB JaCoby Stevens, CB Kary Vincent Jr.

San Francisco 49ers (1): RB Ty Davis-Price

Seattle Seahawks (3): SS Jamal Adams, OG Damien Lewis, DT Al Woods

Tampa Bay Bucs (6): OLB Andre Anthony, RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, WR Cyril Grayson Jr., CB Rashard Robinson, LB Devin White

Washington Commanders (2): OT Saahdi Charles, OG Trai Turner

NFC teams with no LSU players: Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams

AFC (33 players on 13 teams)

Baltimore Ravens (1): LB Patrick Queen

Buffalo Bills (2): LS Reid Ferguson, CB Tre’Davious White

Cincinnati Bengals (4): QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins, TE Thaddeus Moss

Cleveland Browns (6): S Grant Delpit, DT Glen Logan, LB Jacpb Phillips, C Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, PK Cade York

Denver Broncos (1): C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Houston Texans (2): OL Austin Deculus, CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3): DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, DL Arden Key, OT Badara Traore

Kansas City Chiefs (1): RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Las Vegas Raiders (3): DE Tashawn Bowers, DL Neil Farrell Jr., TE Foster Moreau

Los Angeles Chargers (2): C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko

Miami Dolphins (2): LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley

New England Patriots (3): DT Davon Godchaux, OL Chasen Hines, CB Jalen Mills

Tennessee Titans (3): FB Tory Carter, CB Kristian Fulton, WR Racey McMath

AFC teams with no LSU players: Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers



