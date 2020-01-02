LSU opened a portion of its practice to the media on Thursday, as the Tigers prepare for a national championship clash with defending champs Clemson.

The Tiger Details staff was on hand to see if Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced, which he did, along with senior linebacker Michael Divinity and others. Starting right guard Damien Lewis was not present during the media session as he recovers from a lower leg injury.

Freshman quarterback TJ Finley was a practice participant, after wowing players and coaches during three Peach Bowl practices.