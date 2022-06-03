Anatomy of LSU's 10-run 8th inning in Friday's comeback over Kennesaw St.

It took a history-making comeback for LSU to dodge an NCAA tourney first-round loss Friday night in 14-11 win over Kennesaw State in the Hattiesburg Regional.

The Tigers trailed 11-4 before scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was LSU’s second largest deficit overcome in a game after seven complete innings since 1925. In 1988, LSU trailed Ole Miss 13-3 after seven innings and won 15-10 in the 10th.

LSU also tied its program record for a comeback in NCAA postseason play. In the 1999 NCAA regional, the Tigers trailed East Carolina 9-2 in the middle of fourth and won 12-10 and LSU beat Cal State-Fullerton 13-11 in the 1997 regional after trailing railed 7-0 in the middle of the second.

In the LSU eighth vs. KSU, the Tigers had 14 batters, 10 runs, 7 hits (5 singles, 2 doubles), drew four walks, had one hit batter and left one man left on base.

Here’s how the inning played out:

1. Josh Stevenson, pinch-hitting for Collier Cranford, walked.

2. Dylan Crews was hit by a pitch, Stevenson advanced to second.

3. Jacob Berry singled up the middle (RBI) to score Stevenson, Crews advanced to third. KSU 11, LSU 5

4. Josh Pearson singled to right field (RBI) to score Crews, Berry advanced to second. KSU 11, LSU 6

5. Jordan Thompson doubled to left field (RBI) to score Berry, Pearson advanced to third. KSU 11, LSU 7

KSU reliever Smith Pinson replaces Jack Myers.

6. Tre Morgan singled to center field, (2 RBI) to score Thompson and Pearson. KSU 11, LSU 9

7. Cade Doughty singled up the middle, Morgan advanced to second.

8. Tyler McManus walked, Doughty advanced to second and Morgan advanced to third.

KSU reliever Luke Torbert replaces Pinson.

9. Brayden Jobert reached on a fielder's choice (RBI) to score Morgan with McManus out (out No. 1) at second as Doughty advanced to third. KSU 11, LSU 10

10. Stevenson walked, Jobert advanced to second and Doughty remained at third. Bianco entered game to pinch-run for Jobert.

11. Crews doubled to left center (2 RBI) to score Doughty and Bianco and Stevenson advanced to third. LSU 12, KSU 11

12. Berry intentionally walked and Stevenson remained at third.

13. Pearson singled to left field (2 RBI) to score Stevenson and Crews and Berry advanced to second. LSU 14, KSU 11

14. Thompson grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b, Pearson out at second and Berry left on base.



