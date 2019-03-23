JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tremont Waters doesn’t mind being called “too little.”

That’s because so many times in his 65-game LSU basketball career, Mr. Too Little has made it too late for unfortunate defenders who are left swiping at air.

The 5-11 All-SEC first-team sophomore guard has created numerous such moments, but none bigger than Saturday afternoon.

Even when everybody in VyStar Veterans Arena (and probably in a 25-mile vicinity) knew who was taking the game’s final shot in regulation of LSU’s second-round East Region matchup against Maryland, Waters slithered through the Terps’ defense for a game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds left for a 69-67 victory.

After Waters rubbed his defender Maryland guard Darryl Morsell moving right off a Naz Reid screen at the top of the key, he was able to turn the corner, put a hesitation move on Terps’ 6-10 forward Jalen Smith and get enough of a step on him to kiss a spinning scoop shot off the backboard.



“I’ve made that shot countless times in practice,” Waters said.

“We drew it up in the huddle,” Smith lamented. “I stepped up and tried to stop him, but Tremont just made a big-time play.”

Too Little beats Too Late.

When the Tigers called timeout with 19.5 seconds left after Smith’s game-tying corner 3-pointer, LSU interim coach Tony Benford didn’t need a show of the hands in the huddle on who he wanted to create the game-winning shot.

“It was a play that we run, we've run it a few times during the year,” Benford said. “We knew against man (defense) and zone, especially against that 3-2. We had to do a great job of screening that top guy. We told Naz, whoever is up there if they're in the zone, just screen that guy and put a body on him, and Naz did a great job and Tre – and great players make great plays, and he made a great play.”

Here’s how the play that will forever live in LSU basketball lore transpired:

7.4 seconds left: LSU is in a 1-4 offensive set. Facing the basket, guards Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart are behind the three-point line in the left and right corners respectively. Forwards Kavell Bigby-Williams and Reid are in the left and right low posts respectively facing Waters, who has the ball and begins taking his defender Morsell towards the top of the key.

As Waters accelerates, LSU reserve forward Darrius Days is on the Tigers’ bench exuding good vibes.

“I was thinking, `Tremont, when you make this layup we’re going to the Sweet 16’,” Days said. “He’s the guy that makes that shot.”

5.5 seconds: The 6-10, 250-pound Reid sprints diagonally across the lane. Chased by Smith, Reid sets a brief pick-and-pop screen that is just enough to put Morsell a step or two behind Waters. Smith totally ignores Reid, who has stepped back behind the 3-point line just outside the top of the key.

“Once I set the screen, the guy (Morsell) laid on me, so I knew Tre was going to be able to come around the corner,” Reid said.

4.4 seconds: Waters turns the corner at the 3-point line. He straightens up ever so slightly like he may take a jumper. Smith freezes just enough for Waters to turn on the jets and get past him. The LSU offense is spread so wide that Maryland guard Eric Ayala, who’s guarding Smart in the right corner, doesn’t step away from him to help on Waters’ drive.

“I was standing in the corner and Tre was coming my way,” Smart said. “I believe in him when we put the ball in his hands for the last possession of the game. Whatever looks he gets, I believe in him to make the play.”