This is how Too Little beat Too Late to get LSU to the Sweet 16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tremont Waters doesn’t mind being called “too little.”
That’s because so many times in his 65-game LSU basketball career, Mr. Too Little has made it too late for unfortunate defenders who are left swiping at air.
The 5-11 All-SEC first-team sophomore guard has created numerous such moments, but none bigger than Saturday afternoon.
Even when everybody in VyStar Veterans Arena (and probably in a 25-mile vicinity) knew who was taking the game’s final shot in regulation of LSU’s second-round East Region matchup against Maryland, Waters slithered through the Terps’ defense for a game-winning layup with 1.6 seconds left for a 69-67 victory.
After Waters rubbed his defender Maryland guard Darryl Morsell moving right off a Naz Reid screen at the top of the key, he was able to turn the corner, put a hesitation move on Terps’ 6-10 forward Jalen Smith and get enough of a step on him to kiss a spinning scoop shot off the backboard.
“I’ve made that shot countless times in practice,” Waters said.
“We drew it up in the huddle,” Smith lamented. “I stepped up and tried to stop him, but Tremont just made a big-time play.”
Too Little beats Too Late.
When the Tigers called timeout with 19.5 seconds left after Smith’s game-tying corner 3-pointer, LSU interim coach Tony Benford didn’t need a show of the hands in the huddle on who he wanted to create the game-winning shot.
“It was a play that we run, we've run it a few times during the year,” Benford said. “We knew against man (defense) and zone, especially against that 3-2. We had to do a great job of screening that top guy. We told Naz, whoever is up there if they're in the zone, just screen that guy and put a body on him, and Naz did a great job and Tre – and great players make great plays, and he made a great play.”
Here’s how the play that will forever live in LSU basketball lore transpired:
7.4 seconds left: LSU is in a 1-4 offensive set. Facing the basket, guards Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart are behind the three-point line in the left and right corners respectively. Forwards Kavell Bigby-Williams and Reid are in the left and right low posts respectively facing Waters, who has the ball and begins taking his defender Morsell towards the top of the key.
As Waters accelerates, LSU reserve forward Darrius Days is on the Tigers’ bench exuding good vibes.
“I was thinking, `Tremont, when you make this layup we’re going to the Sweet 16’,” Days said. “He’s the guy that makes that shot.”
5.5 seconds: The 6-10, 250-pound Reid sprints diagonally across the lane. Chased by Smith, Reid sets a brief pick-and-pop screen that is just enough to put Morsell a step or two behind Waters. Smith totally ignores Reid, who has stepped back behind the 3-point line just outside the top of the key.
“Once I set the screen, the guy (Morsell) laid on me, so I knew Tre was going to be able to come around the corner,” Reid said.
4.4 seconds: Waters turns the corner at the 3-point line. He straightens up ever so slightly like he may take a jumper. Smith freezes just enough for Waters to turn on the jets and get past him. The LSU offense is spread so wide that Maryland guard Eric Ayala, who’s guarding Smart in the right corner, doesn’t step away from him to help on Waters’ drive.
“I was standing in the corner and Tre was coming my way,” Smart said. “I believe in him when we put the ball in his hands for the last possession of the game. Whatever looks he gets, I believe in him to make the play.”
3.4 seconds: Smith can’t defensive slide quick enough to cut off Waters, who has a sliver of an angle to the basket. In the left low post, Maryland 6-10 forward Bruno Fernando makes a move to help Smith, but the Tigers’ Bigby-Williams bumps Fernando just enough to also make him a step late to help.
3.1 seconds: Waters takes a quick one-two step and begins to spin a scoop shot just out of the reach of the desperate hands of Smith and Fernando.
“There’s nothing in me that’s going to make me selfish,” Waters said. “Coach Benford says you have no ego in this game and I definitely don’t have any ego. I’m going to make the right read to help my team. If I had to pass the ball to someone, I would have passed it.”
Over in the left corner, Mays, with Benford standing behind Mays’ left shoulder, is by himself, Mays’ defender Maryland guard Anthony Cowan has moved all the way to the left side of the free throw line to possibly help on Reid if Waters happens to pass it back to him at the top of the key
But it’s not happening. Mays has seen this movie before and he knows it’s a happy ending.
“When it left Tre’s hand, I knew it was good, Mays said. “He’s probably done that scoop shot 50 times this season. He has a great touch. I trust Tre at the end of games, because nine times out of 10 I think he’s going to make the shot.”
2.4 seconds: Waters’ scooper hits the backboard just above the right corner of the white square. The spin he puts on the ball bites the glass.
“Being smaller and playing, you’ve got to figure out how to put the ball up in the basket,” Waters said. “I watch a lot of Kyrie (Irving) videos and the way he spins the ball off the glass.”
1.6 seconds: Waters’ game-winner cuddles in the net.
“I honestly put my faith in God, and God and Wayde Sims made the ball go in,” Waters said referring to the late Tigers’ forward who has become the team’s guardian angel after he was tragically shot and killed just before the start of preseason practice late last September.
0:00 seconds, ballgame, Tigers win to advance to the Sweet 16: Ayala heaves up a three-quarters of court desperation shot that isn’t even close to stealing the game back for Maryland. The entire LSU team celebrates by piling on Waters.
“It didn’t feel good (being on the bottom of the pile),” Waters said. “But it also felt good. Do you know what I mean?”
Yes, we do Tremont.
Perfectly.