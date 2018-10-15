BATON ROUGE, La. — Prepare for another shuffle of players in and out of the lineup.

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed wide receiver Dee Anderson and nose tackle Tyler Shelvin are back with the team and eligible to play in Saturday’s SEC showdown with No. 22 Mississippi State. Left guard Garrett Brumfield, who was expected to be ready to go for this week’s game, is doubtful to play and received the “very questionable” tag. The status of tight end Thaddeus Moss, who practiced all week but has yet to play in a game for the Tigers, remains up in the air.

“I don’t think Garrett Brumfield will be ready this week,” Orgeron said during his Monday press conference. “He’s very questionable.”

“Tyler Shelvin and Dee Anderson will both be back,” he continued.

“I’m trying to figure it out myself,” Orgeron said when asked about Moss’ availability. “Sometimes he practices and feels better. It's a lingering injury. When it comes to game time, he doesn't feel like he's full speed. It's something that he's not completely healed. We want it to heal a lot faster, but it's not healing the way we want it. He wants to play. When he tries to play, he can't. It’s one of those things.”

Brumfield has missed three games since suffering a leg injury against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22. Donavaughn Campbell started the following week at home against Ole Miss. Adrian Magee, who opened the year as the starting right tackle, returned back from injury and started each of the past two games against Florida and Georgia.

Magee drew the start at left guard this past week, marking the first time LSU had started the same five linemen up front this season. After one series, Magee was replaced by Chasen Hines. The truth freshman finished out the game and could be in line to start against State this weekend.

“He did very well,” Orgeron said of Hines. “He’s very athletic. Sometimes, he’s a little unsure of himself. He didn't really let loose, explode like he can. He was a defensive lineman also, so (he) can come out of his hips. He's very strong. He's very smart. Knows his plays. He’s athletic, can move his feet, handle one-on-one blocks. We feel you're going to see a lot more of him this week.”