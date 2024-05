It's been a good week for Angel Reese. In addition to making her WNBA debut last night with the Chicago Sky and graduating from LSU on Saturday, she now has another reason to celebrate. Reese along with her former teammate, Flau’Jae Johnson, have been nominated for BET Sportswoman of the Year.

The award is given to the most successful female athlete of the previous year. Reese won the award last year but was unable to attend the ceremony because she was preparing for the AmeriCup tournament in Mexico. This is Johnson's first nomination, which she can now add to her impressive list of accomplishments that also include being named Second-Team All-Sec in 2024, SEC Freshman of the Year, and SEC All-Freshman Team, in addition to being a member of the LSU Tigers NCAA Women's Championship team in 2023.