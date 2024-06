Reese failed to make herself available to the media after her team's 71-70 loss to Indiana, in a game that was a much-anticipated matchup between Reese and Caitlin Clark. As you know, the two stars already have a lot of history between them. Reese helped LSU win the 2023 NCAA National Championship Game against Iowa and Clark, but in this year's Elite Eight, the Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers. Clark went on to be selected 1st overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft and Reese was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Sky.

Chicago was also fined $5,000 for failing to ensure that all players comply with the league's media policies, which require teams to make two key players as well as the head coach available after every game in a press conference after cooling down period of no more than 10 minutes. Any player that is not present at the press conference may be requested for an interview by a media member who is present at the arena for the game. No reason was given as to why Reese was unavailable.