After the 2024 season ended, Angel Reese had a big decision to make. She could either return to LSU for one more season or enter her name into the WNBA Draft. She chose the latter.

Now, just two weeks after the Tigers lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight, Reese has been selected by the Chicago Sky with the 7th overall pick. She will join South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who was drafted third overall, in Chicago.

Reese left LSU as one of, if not the most decorated player in program history. During her time as a Tiger, Reese won countless awards including 2024 SEC Player of the Year, 2024 Wooden Award All-American, 2024 AP Second-Team All-American, 2024 USBWA First-Team All-American, 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, 2023 First-Team All-American (AP, WBCA, USBWA), 2023 First-Team All-SEC and 2023 SEC All-Defensive Team. I'd say that's pretty good.

Perhaps the greatest thing she accomplished at LSU was brining the program it's first national title in 2023. Before Reese arrived, the Tigers had been to five Final Fours, but were never able to get over the hump.

During the Tigers national championship run, Reese averaged 21.3 points, 15.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She dominated down low and provided the Tigers with some much needed defense as they knocked off some of the top teams in the country in March.

On top of her basketball success, Reese became an internet sensation, gaining close to 3.7 million followers across her social media platforms (Instagram, X, Facebook). She has signed multiple brand deals with companies such as Sports Illustrated, Calvin Klein, Reebok, Amazon and many more.

With some of the money made from said brand deals, Reese began the Angel Reese Foundation, which was created to give back to her hometown of Baltimore as well as Baton Rouge. The goal is to "foster equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives."

There's no doubt that Reese is one of the most impactful athletes to ever step foot on LSU's campus, so tonight, celebrate what she meant to the university as she moves on to the next chapter of her basketball career.