The LSU Women's Basketball team and the rest of the country have officially wrapped up their regular season play. It seems like just yesterday we were talking about all the preseason recognition this team was bringing in, and now we're about to go over the numerous awards the Tigers won from their play in the regular season. The Tigers had their ups and downs this season, but they still finished 26-4 with a 13-3 conference record, which was good enough to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Throughout the regular season, we saw multiple Tigers shine on the biggest stage, and they are well represented in this years SEC awards because of it.

Angel Reese

Starting us off is none other than the Bayou Barbie. To the surprise of very few people, Angel Reese brought home SEC Player of the Year, First Team All-SEC and All-Defensive Team honors after averaging 19.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Reese was very close to winning this award a year ago, but was beat out by Aliyah Boston. Now, she finally gets her name on the trophy in a year where she dominated the competiton.

Aneesah Morrow

Next on this list is Aneesah Morrow, another Tiger who had a very strong case for SEC Player of the Year. Morrow transferred to LSU to prove to herself that she could dominate against the best competition in college basketball, and she did just that by averaging 16.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.3 bocks per game. While making the First-Team is an amazing accomplishment, I'm not sure how she didn't make the All-Defensive team. She was the Tigers best defender and was arguably the best defender in the conference, but she was a massive snub from that list.

Flau'jae Johnson

Next, we have none other than Showtime herself. A year removed from winning SEC Freshman of the Year, Flau'jae Johnson landed herself on the All-SEC Second Team. In her sophomore season, Johnson played a key role for the Tigers. She averaged 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game and was one of the glue girls for this team. She may not have been the best player on the court every night, but without her, this team doesn't look anywhere close to the same.

Mikaylah Williams

For the fourth time ever and the first time since 2015, one team has produced back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Year winners, and that team is LSU. Mikaylah Williams shined in her freshman season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Her efforts earned her the title of the best freshman in the SEC this season and obviously landed her a spot on the All-Freshman team. I believe there is a strong case to be made for Williams to be on the Second Team All-SEC list, but I'm sure she's perfectly fine with the Freshman of the Year award.

Aalyah Del Rosario

Finally, we have the fifth Tiger to receive SEC honors is Aalyah Del Rosario. The freshman center had a very underrated season where she averaged 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in just 11 minutes of action per night. She was one of the few players who earned meaningful minutes off the Tigers bench this season, and she's set to play a big role in postseason play.