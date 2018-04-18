The Tigers were forced to cancel batting practice last Thursday when a swarm of bees invaded The Box. LSU proceeded to sweep Tennessee over the weekend with the Tigers scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth to win the finale 9-7.

Just two years ago, a possum appeared on the field at The Box while they were trailing Arkansas in the late innings. The Tigers then rallied to tie the score in the ninth and win the game 10-9 in ten innings. LSU won its next nine games as it built what turned out to be a national-seed body of work.

Coach Paul Mainieri hopes the Tigers can begin another late-season rush after the come-from-behind victory against the Vols. LSU, which plays Tulane at Turchin Stadium in New Orleans on Wednesday, is 24-13 overall. The Tigers went 9-6 in the first half of the Southeastern Conference schedule.

“If you believe in yourself and you have a great comeback, that can do amazing things for your team,” Mainieri said. “I hope this win was a springboard for the rest of the season.

“We got a break when their shortstop bobbled the first ball. We took advantage of it. We were like sharks in the water smelling blood. Then, the Natural (Austin Bain) stepped up and hit a ball in the gap and we were in business.”

Bain’s two-run double pulled the Tigers within one run at 7-6. After Hunter Feduccia struck out, Daniel Cabrera hit his game-winning three-run homer.

“A game like that shows a team that it can win a game at any time,” Bain said. “That kind of win brings a whole new confidence to the team. We had a game like that against Arkansas last year and then we had the Rally Possum game against Arkansas two years ago. That game could start us going.”

The Tigers have a lot of work to do over the next six weekends if they are going to play host to a regional tournament for the seventh consecutive year. LSU is tied for third with Georgia and Vanderbilt in the overall SEC standings. However, the Tigers are behind 10 SEC teams in the RPI rankings.

The major issue for LSU in that area is its inability to win away from The Box. The Tigers are 2-6 in true road games and lost their lone neutral-site contest. Not winning on the road will definitely prevent LSU from being a regional host team.

“Seven of our next eight games are on the road,” Mainieri said. “If we are going to be in contention for a NCAA bid, for being a host or for being a national seed, we have to get the job done on the road. We are fighting against the odds with all the injuries.

“You can make excuses, but nobody wants to hear that. They just want you to get it done. We can look at this as a tough challenge or a great opportunity. We’re taking it as a great opportunity for us to reach the things I mentioned. The players have to find a way to overcome the injuries.”

One of the Tigers’ injured players should be back for the game against Tulane. Second baseman Brandt Broussard, who broke a bone in his thumb a little more than three weeks ago, practiced Monday and Tuesday. If there are no complications, Broussard will be back in the lineup at second base.

With Broussard back at second base, Bain will shift to first base where he was playing earlier this season. Bryce Jordan, the starter at first base at the beginning of the season, is still unavailable because of a knee injury.

However, there was more bad news on the injury front for LSU. Feduccia hurt his right hand on a checked swing Sunday and will miss the Tulane game. Mainieri plans on Feduccia being back for the South Carolina series this weekend. Nick Coomes will be the starting catcher against the Green Wave.

Shortstop Josh Smith still has weakness in his back. He will not make the trip to Columbia. Pitcher Caleb Gilbert felt some soreness in his shoulder following a three-inning relief outing against Tennessee last Saturday. Gilbert will not pitch for at least one week.

AJ Labas, who allowed a three-run homer in his one inning against Tennessee on Sunday, will be the starting pitcher against Tulane. Mainieri has no idea which pitcher will follow Zack Hess and Ma’Khail Hilliard to the mound at South Carolina.

“When your backs are against the wall, you need a guy to do some extraordinary things,” Mainieri said. “We’re going to be shorthanded on the pitching staff against Tulane. We need to rest some guys for the weekend. Still, we have to find a way to win the game.”