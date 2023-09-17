Texas moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after Week 3 while Alabama is in unfamiliar territory.

The Longhorns jumped ahead of Florida State after the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-29 on the road. Texas beat Wyoming 31-10 after the two teams were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Georgia remained at No. 1 after a 24-14 win over South Carolina while Michigan stayed at No. 2 after a 31-6 win over Bowling Green. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime before reeling off 21 straight points and cruising to the win in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got 57 first-place votes. Texas got three, Michigan got two and Florida State received one.

USC is at No. 5 ahead of Ohio State, Penn State, Washington and Notre Dame. All five of those teams stayed in their same spots. Oregon moved up three spots to No. 10 after a win over Hawaii and Utah jumped up a spot to No. 11.

Alabama dropped three spots from No. 10 to No. 13 behind No. 12 LSU after a sloppy 17-3 win over South Florida. It's the first time Alabama has been ranked outside the top 10 in the AP poll since the 2015 season. The Crimson Tide dropped 10 spots to No. 12 eight years ago after a Week 3 home loss to Ole Miss. Alabama dropped to No. 13 the following week before jumping back into the top 10 for the rest of the season on the way to a national title.

Tennessee fell all the way to No. 23 from No. 11 after a 29-16 loss at Florida. The Gators jumped into the top 25 at No. 25. Kansas State fell out of the top 25 entirely from No. 15 after losing at Missouri.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida