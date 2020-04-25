Rashard Lawrence beamed about the food throughout LSU's trip to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl to cap his junior season.

And the star defensive lineman — and avid Mexican food enthusiast — will have plenty more opportunities to explore the Phoenix area's cuisine to start his NFL career.

The Arizona Cardinals selected the Tigers' four-year standout Saturday in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lawrence became the 12th member of the program's record-setting national championship team to hear his name called on the weekend.

That number ties the SEC record for most players from one school selected in the same draft.

Alabama had 12 players selected in 2018.

With more than three rounds remaining, the Tigers are also within striking distance of the national record of 14 drafted from Ohio State in 2004.

Lawrence was among the nation's top recruits four years ago and a high school state champion.

He went on to tally 120 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, nine sacks a forced fumble and fumble recovery during his college career that included Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP and Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2019.

And he now joins an increasingly long list of LSU players, led by No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, headed on to the NFL this season.