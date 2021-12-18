Arizona eighth-grader commits to LSU baseball
You read the headline correctly.
Only 14-years-old and having yet to complete the eighth grade, Bubba Coleman got the scholarship offer he was hoping for and wasted no time in making his verbal commitment, even though he is five years away from college.
(self-scouting report) “I have quick hands on my swing, and supply a lot of pop to all parts of the field. In the field I have quick feet, good hands with a solid arm and carry on my throws.”
The 5-11, 165-pound shortstop/third baseman out of Tolleson, Arizona is possibly the earliest verbal commitment in the recent history of LSU baseball, but his young age did stop the likes of Texas, Arizona State, Arizona, Michigan, Duke, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State from starting to recruit him.
“I have watched Coach Johnson back during his tenure at the University of Arizona,” Coleman said. “So I always knew I wanted to play for a coach like him. Then, I can’t remember the LSU game I was watching on television, but I remember an LSU player hitting a home run at Alex Box Stadium and the crowd was going nuts. I knew that was the place I had to be.
“I visited LSU for the Central Michigan (on Sept. 18) football game and I also took part in a baseball camp on campus. We got to tour the entire campus and we loved it. The campus isn’t too spread out. I also loved to get to meet Mike the Tiger.”
The biggest question surrounding Coleman of course is his age and why he has committed to LSU this early.
“It’s going to have to happen eventually, so you might as well get it off your plate now while you have the chance,” he said. “One less thing to have to worry about. You aren’t going to get any better than SEC baseball. All I have to focus on is getting stronger and better so once I do get to go to Baton Rouge I will be ready. I can’t wait to get to Baton Rouge this spring to take in a couple of games in the 2022 season.
“The coaching staff was very open and welcoming of the commitment. Coach Johnson’s quote to me was he wasn’t worried about the baseball player I am today; he’s ready to see the kind of baseball player I will be in five years.”