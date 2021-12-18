Arizona eighth-grader commits to LSU baseball

Only 14-years-old and having yet to complete the eighth grade, Bubba Coleman got the scholarship offer he was hoping for and wasted no time in making his verbal commitment, even though he is five years away from college.

(self-scouting report) “I have quick hands on my swing, and supply a lot of pop to all parts of the field. In the field I have quick feet, good hands with a solid arm and carry on my throws.”

The 5-11, 165-pound shortstop/third baseman out of Tolleson, Arizona is possibly the earliest verbal commitment in the recent history of LSU baseball, but his young age did stop the likes of Texas, Arizona State, Arizona, Michigan, Duke, Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State from starting to recruit him.

“I have watched Coach Johnson back during his tenure at the University of Arizona,” Coleman said. “So I always knew I wanted to play for a coach like him. Then, I can’t remember the LSU game I was watching on television, but I remember an LSU player hitting a home run at Alex Box Stadium and the crowd was going nuts. I knew that was the place I had to be.

“I visited LSU for the Central Michigan (on Sept. 18) football game and I also took part in a baseball camp on campus. We got to tour the entire campus and we loved it. The campus isn’t too spread out. I also loved to get to meet Mike the Tiger.”