Arizona's Jay Johnson emerges as frontrunner for LSU baseball coach

It seems as if the LSU head coaching search is nearing an end as sources close to the situation tell TigerDetails that current Arizona coach Jay Johnson has moved to the top of the list of candidates to replace Paul Maineiri as LSU’s next head coach.

There is a growing confidence amongst sources that he will be named as the next LSU head coach after going through the vetting process.

Johnson interviewed with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward on Tuesday, which was first reported by The Daily Advertiser. The interview took place following the Wildcats being eliminated from the College World Series by Stanford on Monday.

Johnson, 44, just completed his sixth season (208–114) at Arizona.