Arizona’s top 2025 prep player says he will be a Tiger
The last name of course rings a bell, but the top-ranked player in Arizona for the Class of 2025 is also one of the best young players in the country at multiple positions. Cam Caminiti is 6-1, 190...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news