Arizona defensive line transfer Paris Shand is the latest addition for the LSU Tigers.

He made his commitment public on Tuesday night.

The sophomore took a visit to LSU on the Dec. 16 weekend to get a feel for things and he liked what the Tigers showed him.

"The visit was great," Shand told TigerDetails. "I really liked the conversations I had with the coaches and players!"

He was hosted by defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

During the past season with the Wildcats, Shand plated in nine games with seven starts. He had a career-high 23 tackles, including 12 solo tackles and 11 assists to go along with 2.5 sacks for a loss of 15 yards. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

In his total three seasons at Arizona, Shand played in 23 games and racked up 41 total tackles and five sacks. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-5, 290-pounder has no previous relationships with the LSU staff, he's actually from Toronto, Ontario. The coaches see him at end competing for the role of Gaye.