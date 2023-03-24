The 13th at-bat of Arkansas freshman pinch-hitter Reese Robinett’s college career certainly wasn’t unlucky.

His three-run homer to dead centerfield in the top of the 10th inning off LSU reliever Christian Little started a eight-run 10th inning rally that boosted the 5th ranked Razorbacks to a 9-3 victory over No. 1 ranked LSU Friday afternoon in the opener of a three-game SEC series in Alex Box Stadium.

Designated hitter Kendall Diggs eventually followed Robinett with a grand slam off Tigers’ reliever Will Helmer for a 9-1 lead before centerfielder Dylan Crews hit a two-run homer in the LSU 10th.

That’s where the Tigers’ rally ended as LSU (19-3 overall, 2-2 SEC) lost for the sixth time in the last seven games to the Hogs. Arkansas (20-2, 4-0) not only won its 15th straight game but snapped the Tigers’ 15-game home winning streak dating back to last season.

The Razorbacks got a superb pitching performances from a pair of left-handers, starter Hunter Hollan and Hager Smith, regarded as the ace of the Arkansas staff with an ERA of 1.17

Hollan and Smith combined for 15 strikeouts and allowed eight hits and three earned runs. Six of LSU's nine players in the batting order struck out two or more times. Third baseman Tommy White, the current SEC Player of the Week, was 0 for 5 and struck out three times.

"Hollan is a unique guy because he's throwing four pitches for strikes, and he got us outside our plan a little bit," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "Smith's just really good. Fifteen strikeouts is a lot, so obviously you've got to tip your hat to those guys."

Smith took over for starter Hunter Hollan in the LSU sixth and pitched the final 4.2 innings. He gave up five hits and three earned runs while striking out eight and walking three. He left six LSU runners stranded.

LSU starter Paul Skenes, college baseball's strikeout leader, and freshman relief pitcher Chase Shores, matched the brilliance of Hollan and Smith., The first two of four LSU hurlers combined in the first nine innings to allow three hits and two earned runs while striking out 15 and walking four.

"Not not fun to lose the first game of the series," said Skenes, who allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 12 and walking three in seven innings. "I think the big lesson that we can learn from today is just sticking to the plan and controlling it. And you know, something that we can move forward with."

Skenes’ first 10 pitches were strikes, eight over 100 miles per hour.

His only two mistakes was allowing a two-strike double to Arkansas leadoff hitter center fielder Tavian Josenberger in Hogs’ fourth. He then threw a wild pitch to advance Josenberger to third base, setting up Arkansas second baseman Jared Stovall’s sacrifice fly RBI for a 1-0 Arkansas lead.

The Tigers nearly tied the game in their half of the fourth when first baseman Tre’ Morgan rocketed a two-out triple on a nine-pitch at-bat off the top of the center field wall.

But with designated hitter Jared Jones at the plate, Morgan tried and failed to score when a Hollan pitch got past Arkansas catcher Parker Rowland. Rowland quickly pounced on the ball and threw to Hollan who was covering home plate and tagged out Morgan with room to spare.

Skenes opened the Arkansas sixth by issuing consecutive one-out walks to Hogs’ shortstop John Bolton and Josenberger. After getting Stovall on a ground out, left fielder Jared Wegner worked out a 1-2 count to walk and load the bases.

Hogs’ first baseman Brady Slavens battled Skenes in a six-pitch at-bat before striking out looking at inside fastball to end the inning unscathed.

After LSU catcher Brady Neal hit a leadoff single followed by a strikeout by Tigers’ left fielder, Hollan’s 87-pitch day was over. Smith entered the game, threw nine pitches and struck out Crews and White.

Thanks to Neal’s perfect throw to catch Arkansas right fielder Jace Bohofre stealing to complete a double play as Hogs’ third baseman Harold Coli struck out, Skenes was able to finish his longest stint of the season with seven complete innings.

LSU’s two-out rally in its half of the seventh was cut short by a base-running mistake. With runners on first and second base after second baseman Gavin Dugas was hit by a pitch and left fielder Braden Jobert singled, Jobert was picked off first base by a perfect snap throw by Arkansas catcher Rowland.

Shores replaced Skenes at the start of the eighth. After he retired the Hogs in order including two strikeouts, the Tigers tied the game at 1-1 when 9-hole hitter Neal launched Smith’s 1-2 one-out pitch over the left field wall for a solo homer.

Pearson and Crews singled, White fouled out and Dugas walked to load the bases, But Morgan hit a pop out foul to Arkansas’ Coli to kill the bases loaded rally.

Shores gave up a leadoff single in the Arkansas ninth, but then induced a pair of fly outs and struck out Bohrofen to end the inning.

The Tigers were forced into their first extra innings game of the season when Smith struck out Jones, Jobert and shortstop Jordan Thompson on a combined 12 pitches in the LSU ninth.

After Shores walked Arkansas pinch-hitter Kendal Diggs to open the Hogs’ 10th, Little replaced Shores.

Shores forced Coli into a ground out on a nifty play by White but then walked Rowland on four straight pitches before giving up the three-run homer to Robinett that sealed LSU’s fate.

Because of expected inclement weather, Sunday's game 3 has been moved to Saturday as part of a doubleheader. Game 2 will start as scheduled at 1 p.m. with game 3 set at 6:30 p.m.