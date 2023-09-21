PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman speaks on Greg Brooks and Saturday's game
Luke Hubbard
•
Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Arkansas' Head Coach Sam Pittman joined his weekly SEC teleconference to preview this Saturday's game against LSU, give us a major injury update and talk about former Arkansas' Razorback, Greg Brooks.
Pittman opened up his teleconference with an opening statement talking about the meaning of this rivalry and what it means to his team to be able to compete in the Battle for the Boot trophy every year.
"We're really excited to go to Baton Rouge, fantastic team they have. They're playing extremely well right now and have a lot of atheletes. We're looking forward to going down there, obviously it's a trophy game so our kids are excited to get down there, but it'll be a very, very tough task because they're an outstanding team."
— Sam Pittman
The Razorbacks have been without their top running back, Raheim Sanders, for the past couple games as he's been dealing with a knee injury. Coach Pittman told us that he's been progressing faster than he expected, but he still doesn't know if Sanders is a go for Saturday.
"I don't have an update on his status, but I can tell you that he ran well yesterday and he's progressing faster than I thought he might, but I don't know whether he'll be able to play or not."
— Sam Pittman
Before Greg Brooks came home to play for LSU, he was a three-year player for the Razorbacks. Pittman recruited Brooks to play at Arkansas and watched him blossom into the player he is today. Pittman received a lot of question about Brooks and had had some heartfelt answers about the star safety.
On Greg Brooks' character
"He's caring, loving, he smiles all the time, competitive, great teammate, great person, family. That was easy by the way, because that's who he is. I was able to talk to [his] mama on Monday and we're just continuing to pray for him. In a nutshell, he's, and I mean this with all my heart, he's a wonderful, wonderful kid, and that didn't change when he decided to go back to his home state of Louisiana. We have prayed and will continue to pray everyday for his health."
— Sam Pittman
On what it means for Arkansas to play LSU right after Brooks' incident
"It's amazing. You have to continue to play hard, you have to play in honor of Greg, just like LSU did last week. We're very competitive, we want to win, we want to do all that, but when tragedy is put in our life we have to honor those times and that's what we're going to do. He was a wonderful teammate here, and I could not think of one negative thing to say about him or his family."
— Sam Pittman
On if he'll see Brooks while in Baton Rouge
"I can't really answer that right now because I haven't spoke with Coach Kelly. I don't want to overstep any type of boundaries there. I want to have high respect for them and their program, but if it's at all possible that we could see him and I thought it could help him, I certainly would do a lot of things. At this moment I don't have plans to see him, but I'm not telling you that we haven't talked about it and that it's not in the works."
— Sam Pittman
On one of his favorite stories about Brooks
"Well the one thing that comes off the top of my head, well not the only thing there's several, but we hadn't one an SEC game in 20 something games and we go to Mississippi State and Greg [Brooks] picks off a pass for the first touchdown of the game and takes it all the way back. It kind of sprung us into that win and I'll never forget that and the look on his face after that pick-six."
— Sam Pittman
While talks about Greg Brooks took up a lot of his time, Pittman wrapped up his teleconference talking about LSU and their ability to convert third downs on a nearly 58% clip. Coach Pittman highlighted the talent that LSU has at every position on offense and says that they have the ability to do anything they want to convert on third down situations.
"I think they're good in every aspect that you can be good at, but it starts with [Jayden] Daniels, he's incredible and playing incredible. They're fantastic at wide receiver, o-line, tight end, I don't know if [Mason] Taylor's back or not but what a great player he is. They went out and got [Logan] Diggs out of Notre Dame with [Josh] Williams. They're just so talented that I think that you can't go 'okay, well they're going to give the ball to Diggs,' they might, but Daniels might keep it too. As [Daniels] goes, they go, but they certainly have a lot of talent around him. He's throwing the deep ball right now about as good as you can throw it. Coach [Brad] Davis has done a good job with that offensive line. They were younger last year, a little bit like what we're going through right now, and those two tackles has really improved. They're a well rounded football team, there's no area that they can't attack because of their talent, so they can do a lot of things on third down and do a lot of things to get the first down."
— Sam Pittman
Both Brian Kelly and Sam Pittman have the ultimate respect for each other and what they've done with their respective programs. This Saturday's game is huge for both teams and I have a feeling LSU will get Arkansas' best this weekend.