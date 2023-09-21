"I think they're good in every aspect that you can be good at, but it starts with [Jayden] Daniels, he's incredible and playing incredible. They're fantastic at wide receiver, o-line, tight end, I don't know if [Mason] Taylor's back or not but what a great player he is. They went out and got [Logan] Diggs out of Notre Dame with [Josh] Williams. They're just so talented that I think that you can't go 'okay, well they're going to give the ball to Diggs,' they might, but Daniels might keep it too. As [Daniels] goes, they go, but they certainly have a lot of talent around him. He's throwing the deep ball right now about as good as you can throw it. Coach [Brad] Davis has done a good job with that offensive line. They were younger last year, a little bit like what we're going through right now, and those two tackles has really improved. They're a well rounded football team, there's no area that they can't attack because of their talent, so they can do a lot of things on third down and do a lot of things to get the first down."

— Sam Pittman